List of Changes:



ALL LEVELS ARE IMPLEMENTED AND PLAYABLE! Ending of game is able to be reached with a WIP Credits scene.



List of Levels:



- Level 0

- Level 1

- Level 2

- Level 3

- Level 4

- Level 5

- Boiler Rooms

- Level 37



Optimizations:



- Large optimizations have been done on lower graphics settings

- Calculated optimizations for level performance are as follows when on **all Low graphics**:

Main Menu: 218%

Level 0: 145-157%

Level 1: 127-154%

Level 2: 153-183%

Level 3: 161-192%

Level 4: 30-42%

Level 37: 72-110%



Level Changes:



Level 1:



- Duller AI fixed

- Other minor bug fixes



Level 3:



- Wretch AI overhaul

- Fuse spawn overhaul - set number of fuse spawns: 5 per floor on hell mode, 10 per floor on all other modes



Level 4:



- Minor bug fixes



Level 5:



- Fully finished and implemented into the game



Level 37:



- Splash audio fixed

- Swimming mechanic added

- Tile footsteps added



Miscellaneous:



- MEG Database completed

- Main Menu UI Overhaul

- End cutscene and Credits added

- Loading Screen added

- Player collision changed

- Crouch height lowered



ROUTE TO LEVEL 37:



Level 37 is a *secret level* in the first update to the game. Thus, the route to it is *hidden* and can be difficult. The following items must be found across the levels and brought to Level 5 *without dying*:



- A valve in Level 1

- A screwdriver in Level 2

- 3 extra fuses in Level 3

- A key in Level 4



If all of these items are successfully collected and brought to Level 5, there is a room that can be opened in the pool area, where all the objects can be used, which will then lead to the opening of the secret exit to Level 37.



Known Issues:



- level 2 smilers don't despawn immediately after being flashed with the flashlight