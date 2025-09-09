 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19905899
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear players,

We’ve rolled out a new patch for PC & PS5 addressing key bugs and making optimizations to improve stability, performance, and combat flow.


Full details below:

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a rare crash that could occur during auto-save while capturing screenshots.

  • Addressed an issue where voice audio was too quiet in the post-Vesper battle cutscene.

  • Optimized performance during the final boss fight to resolve significant frame rate drops.

  • Fixed an issue where players were unable to progress through the quest “Venture further into the Entropis Dimension” under certain conditions.

  • Resolved an issue where reloading a save after defeating the final Elite enemy in the Prologue—Imperial Plaza area could prevent progression under specific circumstances.

Optimization

  • Updated in-game button icons to support the newly added “Control Settings C” preset.

  • Optimized the mechanics for Greatsword and Scythe in certain combos, improving overall combat for a smoother experience.

  • Enhanced animations for select NPCs.

Lost Soul Aside Development Team

September 9, 2025

