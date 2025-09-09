Dear players,

We’ve rolled out a new patch for PC & PS5 addressing key bugs and making optimizations to improve stability, performance, and combat flow.



Full details below:

Bug Fixes

Fixed a rare crash that could occur during auto-save while capturing screenshots.

Addressed an issue where voice audio was too quiet in the post-Vesper battle cutscene.

Optimized performance during the final boss fight to resolve significant frame rate drops.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to progress through the quest “Venture further into the Entropis Dimension” under certain conditions.