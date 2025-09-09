Dear players,
We’ve rolled out a new patch for PC & PS5 addressing key bugs and making optimizations to improve stability, performance, and combat flow.
Full details below:
Bug Fixes
Fixed a rare crash that could occur during auto-save while capturing screenshots.
Addressed an issue where voice audio was too quiet in the post-Vesper battle cutscene.
Optimized performance during the final boss fight to resolve significant frame rate drops.
Fixed an issue where players were unable to progress through the quest “Venture further into the Entropis Dimension” under certain conditions.
Resolved an issue where reloading a save after defeating the final Elite enemy in the Prologue—Imperial Plaza area could prevent progression under specific circumstances.
Optimization
Updated in-game button icons to support the newly added “Control Settings C” preset.
Optimized the mechanics for Greatsword and Scythe in certain combos, improving overall combat for a smoother experience.
Enhanced animations for select NPCs.
Lost Soul Aside Development Team
September 9, 2025
Changed files in this update