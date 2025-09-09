 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19905844 Edited 9 September 2025 – 04:19:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- updated café background
- typo fixes
- small bug fixes (issue with using main menu after credits showed, Jin's apartment loading incorrectly sometimes, achievement typo)

Changed files in this update

64-bit Depot 3164711
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 3164712
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3164713
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 3164714
  • Loading history…
DLC 3982640 Depot 3982640
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link