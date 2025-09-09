 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19905814 Edited 9 September 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.
Fixed incorrect plot point calculation when unequipping collection gear
2.
Fixed game freeze during cutscene playback after female protagonist clears New York level
3.
Fixed game freeze at battle commencement in Endless Mode
4.
Fixed text description errors on multiple psychic cards

Changed files in this update

Depot 3439031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link