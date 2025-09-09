1.
Fixed incorrect plot point calculation when unequipping collection gear
2.
Fixed game freeze during cutscene playback after female protagonist clears New York level
3.
Fixed game freeze at battle commencement in Endless Mode
4.
Fixed text description errors on multiple psychic cards
September 9 Patch
