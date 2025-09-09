 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19905759 Edited 9 September 2025 – 16:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update makes further adjustments to card burning to achieve the following:

  • Bring gold production back in balance with hammers
  • Increase player options on a turn if they're willing to sacrifice cards
  • Don't require players to burn a card every turn for optimal play
  • Maintain the slower overall progression and rewards for planning from the last patch


Rule Changes
  • Card burns now always yield 1 hammer (except Firewood)
  • Firewood cards are initially called "Timber" and turn into Firewood next turn
  • Timber burns like any other card, Firewood burns for 2 hammers and 1 science
  • Starting deck includes 1 Firewood and 1 Timber
  • Lumbermills built on same hex multiple times by same player will not give additional Timber


UI
  • Civ selection changes so you can view info for your currently selected civ


Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where using Mass Produce and then Lumbermill would result in Lumbermill card being drawn instead of Firewood/Timber
  • Fixed an issue where city growth text from Capital placement could appear off screen
  • Fixed an issue where hex detail popups would appear when score screen is in foreground


Misc
  • Various performance improvements

