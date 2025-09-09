- Bring gold production back in balance with hammers
- Increase player options on a turn if they're willing to sacrifice cards
- Don't require players to burn a card every turn for optimal play
- Maintain the slower overall progression and rewards for planning from the last patch
Rule Changes
- Card burns now always yield 1 hammer (except Firewood)
- Firewood cards are initially called "Timber" and turn into Firewood next turn
- Timber burns like any other card, Firewood burns for 2 hammers and 1 science
- Starting deck includes 1 Firewood and 1 Timber
- Lumbermills built on same hex multiple times by same player will not give additional Timber
UI
- Civ selection changes so you can view info for your currently selected civ
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where using Mass Produce and then Lumbermill would result in Lumbermill card being drawn instead of Firewood/Timber
- Fixed an issue where city growth text from Capital placement could appear off screen
- Fixed an issue where hex detail popups would appear when score screen is in foreground
Misc
- Various performance improvements
