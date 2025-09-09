 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19905617
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello friends! 


Today, version 0.103 has become available for update! We are continuing work on the next version, 0.104, and there is no major news yet. The next version will feature completely new hot scenes with Kate and Elena, as well as a star increase for Elena. This will require significant effort from us to make sure the update is memorable for you.

Thank you for your support, Super Alex.

----------------------------------------

What was done during weeks 1-3:
+STORY_Elena = 11

+Bonus_Alexandra


Scene plan: 

-STORY_Elena = 12+STAR 2

-STORY_Kate = 15

-SMS&INST

-SFX & Music

-Final Polishing

 -STORY_Elena=7 Re-render all animations in the new location
-STORY_Alex=6 Re-render all animations in the new location
-STORY_Alex=8+STAR1 DOM route Re-render all animations in the new location
-STORY_Alex=8+STAR1 LOVE route Re-render all animations in the new location
-Missing scene Kate_night
-Missing scene Alexandra_night

Work plan in general: 

 -Replace Mall with updated location
-Replace interactive buttons for FreeRoams
-Add Special Renders to the game
-Fill out CREDITS
-Optimize resources, reduce distribution size

Work plan for translation:
-English translation up to and including version 0.104
-German translation up to and including version 0.104
-French translation up to and including version 0.104
-Chinese translation up to and including version 0.104

 -Full game translation into Spanish


Changed files in this update

Windows Amnesia Content Depot 1823381
