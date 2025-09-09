 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19905615 Edited 9 September 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Extraction sometimes got stuck when the highest-value gnome departed (e.g. Cashperturnix)
  • Fixed: Replacealienix sometimes spawned duplicate Unique alien
  • Fixed: Exact boss payments sometimes failed on the final turn

Changed files in this update

Depot 2500461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link