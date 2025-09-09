- Fixed: Extraction sometimes got stuck when the highest-value gnome departed (e.g. Cashperturnix)
- Fixed: Replacealienix sometimes spawned duplicate Unique alien
- Fixed: Exact boss payments sometimes failed on the final turn
PATCH 1.0.7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update