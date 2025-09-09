New Stage: Thorn Crystal Wasteland
The new stage Thorn Crystal Wasteland has been added.
You can enter the new stage from the upper Dungeon Tab (newly created).
New equipment creation is available from the upper Equipment Tab.
The difficulty is approximately “Hard 3.” For high-level farming players, it may not feel too challenging.
New BossThe Lord of Thorn Crystals appears.
New Craftable ItemsThe Thorn Crystal Set has been added.
New AchievementAchievement [Thorn Crystal Wasteland] has been added.
New Feats (Thorn Theme)*Retaliation Fang : All thorn damage gains 50/100/150/200/250 bonus damage.
*Pain Reflection : When taking physical damage, deal 75/150/225/300/375 thorn damage to the attacker.
*Thorn Explosion : When using an ultimate, deal 50/100/150/200/250 thorn damage to nearby enemies.
*Shell of Retribution : HP +5. When taking physical damage, apply 3 Wound stacks to the attacker.
*Breath of Spikes : Every 4 seconds, deal 6/12/18/24/30 thorn damage to nearby enemies.
🟩 ChangesAll set helmets’ graphics have been updated.
🟩 Removed / Maintenance
🟩 Bug FixesDPS, HP, and Stamina are now properly displayed in the Party Details window.
🕹️Discord
https://discord.gg/6tm2Aa65p4
🎉 Thank you always!
Changed files in this update