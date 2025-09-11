The long wait for a new update to Autobahn Police Simulator 3 is over. We’re excited to announce that an update is available today!

Alongside many small improvements, this update also includes several major bug fixes and is an important step in preparing for more new content coming later this year.

In the changelog, we’ve summarized the key points. In addition to these, the update contains over 80 smaller improvements, which we won’t list in detail.

A significant part of this update is dedicated to preparing for additional new content that we’ll be introducing later this year. We hope you’re as excited about it as we are!

The update is now available (timing may vary depending on the platform). Please make sure to update your game client!

As always, we look forward to your feedback, which you can share on social media or on our Discord.

Changelog:

Fixed game not booting correctly when the system language was unknown

Fixed garage could be entered with an object in hand

Fixed missing sound effects in radial menus for selecting and pressing buttons

Fixed petting dogs causing endless fall

Improved fidelity of road markings

PS4: The game won't crash anymore during the final mission cutscene

Updated engine version to 2022.3

Vehicles on the road near the police station won't do U-turns anymore

→ Build 19905600 is now live for all players on the branch "default"!