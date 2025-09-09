 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19905591 Edited 9 September 2025 – 04:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

25.09.08:

  • It's time for the Frat Party!
    • Meet Bianchi at the gym to discuss your attendance
    • New Characters + sprites
    • New Sailor transformation
    • Something about a meeting you missed? Hope it wasn't important...
    • Quest marker updates

  • There's a deranged horse stampeding around the Western District. Looks like the party's over early?
    • New Street Horse fight
    • Ability to repeat fight

  • Zorro is giving you ANOTHER job?! Sheesh! Try asking him about it after the party's over.

Bugfixes:

  • PATS Overhaul Fixes
  • BT-551 - Getting an error screen trying to talk to Friscoe after initial meeting in gym

Previously:

  • Fix for Koa's bar job events
  • PATS Overhaul
    • now, EVERYONE is available regardless of time
    • Some peeps are still on shift, such as the bartenders
    • Some peeps still only show up on certain days, regardless of time

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2966992
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2966993
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2966994
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link