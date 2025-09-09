25.09.08:
- It's time for the Frat Party!
- Meet Bianchi at the gym to discuss your attendance
- New Characters + sprites
- New Sailor transformation
- Something about a meeting you missed? Hope it wasn't important...
- Quest marker updates
- There's a deranged horse stampeding around the Western District. Looks like the party's over early?
- New Street Horse fight
- Ability to repeat fight
- Zorro is giving you ANOTHER job?! Sheesh! Try asking him about it after the party's over.
Bugfixes:
- PATS Overhaul Fixes
- BT-551 - Getting an error screen trying to talk to Friscoe after initial meeting in gym
Previously:
- Fix for Koa's bar job events
- PATS Overhaul
- now, EVERYONE is available regardless of time
- Some peeps are still on shift, such as the bartenders
- Some peeps still only show up on certain days, regardless of time
Changed files in this update