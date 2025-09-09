v0.2.0
The Save Update
Saving
best finish time is saved
datapaks are saved upon level clear
collected datapaks turn blue for replays
Gameplay
new ULTRA CLEAR for levels. collect all datapaks and finish with an S++ rating to UC!
taking down all the shield towers starts the core explosion countdown!
revised style grade calc to include time completed. let me know how it feels.
added laser beams!
added option for toggle throttle
Levels
new level select screen with unlockable levels
7 new levels with for new campaign
moved old 10 levels to "legacy"
revised legacy levels for ultra clear balancing
UI
times are now monospaced
new end screen layout for previous times
added level save data to pause screen
added Discord link to main menu
Bug Fixes
fixed rebinds not loading on game start
fixed hint bubbles text not updating on input type change
fixed being able to trigger end screen multiple times
Changed files in this update