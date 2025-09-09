 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19905504 Edited 9 September 2025 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.2.0

The Save Update

Saving

  • best finish time is saved

  • datapaks are saved upon level clear

  • collected datapaks turn blue for replays

Gameplay

  • new ULTRA CLEAR for levels. collect all datapaks and finish with an S++ rating to UC!

  • taking down all the shield towers starts the core explosion countdown!

  • revised style grade calc to include time completed. let me know how it feels.

  • added laser beams!

  • added option for toggle throttle

Levels

  • new level select screen with unlockable levels

  • 7 new levels with for new campaign

  • moved old 10 levels to "legacy"

  • revised legacy levels for ultra clear balancing

UI

  • times are now monospaced

  • new end screen layout for previous times

  • added level save data to pause screen

  • added Discord link to main menu

Bug Fixes

  • fixed rebinds not loading on game start

  • fixed hint bubbles text not updating on input type change

  • fixed being able to trigger end screen multiple times

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3804091
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3804092
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link