9 September 2025 Build 19905415 Edited 9 September 2025 – 03:39:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Increased the waiting time per customer in Sushi Showdown.
- Slightly increased the reload times for Radiant Nomad and Nebula MKV.
- Fixed an issue where purchasing all modifications for the Rapid Raptor would not unlock the achievement.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on certain terrain in Restaurant from Nowhere.
- Minor bug fixes.

