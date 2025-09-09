- Increased the waiting time per customer in Sushi Showdown.
- Slightly increased the reload times for Radiant Nomad and Nebula MKV.
- Fixed an issue where purchasing all modifications for the Rapid Raptor would not unlock the achievement.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on certain terrain in Restaurant from Nowhere.
- Minor bug fixes.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1112
