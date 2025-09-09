 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19905408
  • Added support for look sensitivity in the game settings

  • Fixed AI issues with retaining walls: AIs will not jump up on and walk across retaining walls, preventing you from using them to avoid combat

  • You can now read books from the ground without having to pick them up first by using ‘G’

  • The number of items in the tutorial area has been significantly reduced to prevent backpack becoming full too early

  • Added new button clarifications on the main menu

  • Fixed issues with AIs becoming stuck on retaining walls; retaining walls along roads now have a new collision geometry that prevents them from being walked on (they can be vaulted, but can longer be stood on top of; this prevents the player from being able to stand in unreachable spots where AI enemies cannot get to them)

  • Updated the description for the undead in the Codex

  • Added a new respawn point at a hill camp (only accessible on death)

  • Known Issue: There is a known issue with the width of item description widgets on Inventories. A fix for this problem should shipped tomorrow (2025-09-09)

