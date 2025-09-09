Added support for look sensitivity in the game settings



Fixed AI issues with retaining walls: AIs will not jump up on and walk across retaining walls, preventing you from using them to avoid combat



You can now read books from the ground without having to pick them up first by using ‘G’



The number of items in the tutorial area has been significantly reduced to prevent backpack becoming full too early



Added new button clarifications on the main menu



Fixed issues with AIs becoming stuck on retaining walls; retaining walls along roads now have a new collision geometry that prevents them from being walked on (they can be vaulted, but can longer be stood on top of; this prevents the player from being able to stand in unreachable spots where AI enemies cannot get to them)



Updated the description for the undead in the Codex



Added a new respawn point at a hill camp (only accessible on death)