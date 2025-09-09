Thank you for playing Izanamiyako.
We have released an update with the following changes:
■ Updates
Camera Behavior Adjustment
Camera control, which was previously limited to left and right movement, can now also move vertically.
Voice Added to Title Screen
Japanese, English, and Chinese voices have been implemented.
(Please note: English and Chinese are for the title call only, not full voice-overs.)
We appreciate your continued support for Izanamiyako.
Update / Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update