 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19905198 Edited 9 September 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Izanamiyako.
We have released an update with the following changes:

■ Updates

Camera Behavior Adjustment
Camera control, which was previously limited to left and right movement, can now also move vertically.

Voice Added to Title Screen
Japanese, English, and Chinese voices have been implemented.
(Please note: English and Chinese are for the title call only, not full voice-overs.)

We appreciate your continued support for Izanamiyako.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3502681
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link