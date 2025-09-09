Thank you for playing Izanamiyako.

We have released an update with the following changes:



■ Updates



Camera Behavior Adjustment

Camera control, which was previously limited to left and right movement, can now also move vertically.



Voice Added to Title Screen

Japanese, English, and Chinese voices have been implemented.

(Please note: English and Chinese are for the title call only, not full voice-overs.)



We appreciate your continued support for Izanamiyako.