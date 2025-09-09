Gameplay

When starting a run from the main menu you will now start off from a previous planet if exiting a run before the boss. This will only happen after completing the first planet and hitting “exit game”



During the payload event, it will now be invulnerable until players approach it

Abilities

Reduced overall offensive effectiveness of Wasp Torso Dash to compensate for it’s mobility factor Reduce damage of Wasp Torso Dash projectiles 20/30 -> 10/15

Reduce projectile count of Wasp Torso Dash 20 -> 10

Reduce damage radius of Wasp Torso Dash projectiles 4 -> 1.25



Hunters

Increased Hunter delay from all objectives in Easy Difficulty by +50%



Increased Hunter delay from Prime Directives from 90s → 120s



Increased initial Hunter delay on Jasonus V and Moon of Tangus from 300s → 450s



Hunters will now move faster when more players are present. There are fewer Hunters per player, so let’s give them a little pep in their step to put the pressure on when groups of players are present Hunter Movement Speed +8% per additional player (Max +24%)



Hunters will arrive sooner with more players Reduced initial Hunter delay by 10% per additional player (Max 30%)



Meta Progression

Added new option at Trader Mike to exchange Data Points for Obtanium and Gastronaut Gizmos Thank you to @squirrelessence for the feedback on this option to trade up!



Reduced the costs of Health Insurance 1.2 and Healthy Respawn 1.1 from 5 Carl Coins to just 1. Thank you Kabutak for the Carl Coin economy feedback, this was definitely too high!



Fixed an issue where Mutant Cores were not being rewarded for beating the Glizzy Gulp Factory at the end of Moon of Tangus.



As a temporary fix we’ve added a 1:1 trade of Spiral Cores for Mutant Cores at Trader Mike as there is a deeper issue with rewarding this resource from extraction events on the first two planets of the second system, so this temp fix will allow players to convert their cores in the interim. Thank you @cloudkracker and @soulreaper2376 for reporting this issue!



Art

Each planet now has its own look for the Planet Intros and Outros



New death vfx for ManWasp and Butcher

UI / UX

Torches in Tiger Mountain correspond to the path deck to help you navigate the central cave

Bug Fixes

Fixed some issues where you could kill objective enemies too early causing events to no longer be completable. Thanks @miniweeny and @squirrelessence !



Fixed the “Meatball” flair causing exceptions on clients



Fixed a sporadic exception when hunters were despawning



fixed event spawning outside of boundary on Moon of Tangus

Thanks once again for your excitement and support throughout Meat Lab 7! Let's finish this one strong and start carving a path toward Early Access this October.