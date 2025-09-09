G'day Rat Racers.

This patch adds some way overdue updates to the scoreboard and makes the game a lot more predictable on certain older AMD graphics systems, in addition to other bugfixes and optimisations.

Made the Race Results scoreboard only show Rats that have finished their race if it's still running when all Human players finish.

The Race Results scoreboard now shows finish times for every participant! :)

The game now calculates the finishing position at the end of the race based on the race time, rather than the order players touched the finish line trigger.

Significantly improved determinism of gameplay actions and physics. NOTE: This will desync existing replays, due to the physics behaving slightly differently!

Fixed a long-standing bug where item throwing trajectories in replays were off by 1 frame, causing some item throwing trajectories to fail to reproduce correctly. NOTE: This bugfix only reliably fixes replay files recorded with this patch onward. Older ones may be fixed too but it is not guaranteed.

Fixed a bug causing the starting and looping parts of background music to desync on lower end CPUs.

Fixed a bug where the fadeout to the Race itself from the loading screen would happen instantly on lower end CPUs.

Fixed a startup crash on older AMD Adrenalin graphics drivers on Windows if the Steam Overlay was enabled and the computer had just been started up.

Fixed the game hanging when loading a race on some systems.

Fixed a bug where the game's first tutorial prompt wouldn't appear on first game launch.

Fixed a bug where setting an Antialiasing setting higher than 2x MSAA on some AMD graphics systems would crash instantly and prevent the game launching again.

NOTE: This bugfix may increase VRAM usage. Please make sure your graphics card has 1GB of video memory or more for optimal performance.

Significantly optimised rendering performance.

Temporarily removed the "Unrestricted" option from the FPS cap dropdown - this setting was causing stability issues on some AMD graphics systems. (again)