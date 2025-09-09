 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19905025
Update notes via Steam Community
Improvement: When performing surface collection tasks, prioritize nearby items regardless of type.
Bug Fix: The facility list item in the menu would open the housing statistics screen.
Improvement: The default priority for building walls and doors is +1.
Improvement: Coachmen can now search for clothing or tools between transport tasks.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
