Improvement: When performing surface collection tasks, prioritize nearby items regardless of type.
Bug Fix: The facility list item in the menu would open the housing statistics screen.
Improvement: The default priority for building walls and doors is +1.
Improvement: Coachmen can now search for clothing or tools between transport tasks.
