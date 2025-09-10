This update focuses on expanding our supported devices, with SteamVR officially being supported, you can now play on a broad range of devices compared to the previous, Meta-only selection. This was a major point of feedback we heard from players and felt absolutely needed to be addressed!



Additionally, we've been cooking up a few side experiments, and were recently able to add in a function that enables skipping cube puzzle games. If you're just looking to lay back and enjoy the show, this update's for you!



SteamVR Support



Previously, Human Within only supported Meta devices, we've since integrated proper SteamVR support to enable more devices to run the game. If your device still isn't supported, or you're encountering issues with this update, be sure to let us know in the discussions!



Cube Puzzle Game



By default, Cube Puzzle games are enabled, but they can be disabled in the Settings menus at any time. Disabling them will cause interactive progress bars to successfully complete, instead of activating a Cube Puzzle to solve. You can re-enable them at any time if you wish to bring them back.





