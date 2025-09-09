Leatherworking Improvements:

Perks:

The Huntsman's News:

Version EA_0.51 and hotfixes since the last patch notes:

Hello everyone!It's time for another surprise update while we wait for the Huntsman to be ready!Here's the new stuff!Skinning animals now produces a single pelt or hide that is specific to them. This single piece can be processed much more easily than with the previous system, where you would get multiple hides and would need to process separately.Animal hides come in different sizes depending on their type and can be can be trimmed to remove their excess bits, cut into smaller pieces or sewed together to create larger ones.Leftover pieces are called scraps, and can be sewed together into small pieces too.Full animal skins, once cured or tanned can also be used as rugs for your home or turned into animal coats with spiritual properties.Oh, and Squirrels can now also be skinned for fur!We've added a few new perks and 2 perk categories (Situational and Knowledge).These perks will give you the option to start with specific gear (like clothes, survival , hunting or spiritual equipment), with knowledge (like skills, blueprints and insights) and some modifiers (like disabling wolves or making them even worse).We will of course be adding more perks once the huntsman is out.We're not sure when the huntsman update is going to be ready but it's getting closer. :)This update brings some big changes to the game, and these take time and need iterations and testing before we are ready to show them.The main feature coming with the Huntsman (besides the first playable character and some UI graphic overhaul) is the NPC navigation and duty system. There won't be any human NPCs yet, but wild animals will be using the system to move around and decide what to do.This will make animals a lot more realistic, and solve many of the issues we currently have with hunting prey, or with being pestered by annoying wolves.And of course, it will set the path for Human NPCs to come. :)And now, to the patch notes...- Skinning animals now gives you a skin or pelt of the appropriate animal type.- Skins and pelts now have 5 different sizes.- Skins and pelts can now be cut into smaller pieces and patched together into bigger pieces after trimming them.- Added rugs and animal coats.- Tannins are now completely washed away with a single 1 tick action.- Temporarily removed the ability to scrape furs into regular skins.- Killing wolves no longer increases blood spilled and the chance of wolf packs to spawn.- Temporarily reset blood spilled counter for all players.- Washing Stomachs, intestines and kidneys now takes 3 minutes instead of 15.- Fixed a bug which caused the Furnace to sometimes turn copper or ghost bronze into useless generic metals which made useless weapons and tools.- Knife Sheath now accepts blunt Metal Knives.- Boiling dried Fly Agaric now properly reduces its spoilage.- Fixed a bug which caused the fireplace to transform meats from one type to another.- Nettle stems and reeds can now be added to the Compost Bin.- Heather Stems, Raw Clover, Meadowgrass Seeds, Dried Peas, Flax Seeds, Rye Grains and Turnroots now show field requirements inside their help section.- Garden Turnroots now require high nutrients just like field ones do.- Garden Heather now require any water just like the fields do.- Lit Torch now has a different name from the unlit one so it can be correctly selected when combat starts.- Liquid blood curd now cools down when removed from source of heat.- Fixed the blueprint art for the forged spearhead to show the spearhead instead of a spear.- Fixed the blueprint art for hunting spear to show the hunting spear art instead of a normal spear.- Estrogen now gives a boost to your immune system.- Improved some item descriptions.- Fixed a bug which prevented the hunting spear unlock on ongoing saves in research mode.- Fixed the description for Forged Shovel Head blueprint.- Fungicide and Insecticide applied to garden plots now last longer.- It is now possible to warm up on ovens and kilns after they run out of fuel as long as temperature is high enough.- It is no longer possible find Frogs when foraging in Shady Grove.- Log Bed can no longer be dismantled in the dark.- Flint arrows now have a value for the trader. Reduced the value of simple arrows.- Fibers, Yarns, Long sticks and Clay can now be toggled in and out of pile in middle row to more easily look for various qualities or types.- Snow shoes are now researchable before winter if snow falls in autumn.- It is now possible to fill a container with water at the Waterfall exit and entrance cards.- Heather stems, meadowgrass and rye straw can now be added to the compost bin.- Fixed a bug which prevented new leather tunics from being crafted.- Leather clothing can now be made from soft tanning skins as well.- Fixed a bug which caused directly consumed fat to give double amount of intended calories.- Turnroots no longer get damaged on high hydration.- Rope now remembers and drops the twine it was made from when unbraided but it can only be made through blueprint.- Twine can now be unstacked so its easier to find different types such as Sinew Cordage.- Domesticated Boars now periodically give Manure which can be used as Fertilizer.- Moderate and Strong Dexterity and Movement Penalties now show up as alerts in the alert ( top ) part of status screen summary window.- Newly crafted stretching frames now remember the ingredients they were made from and drop them on disasembly. ( Warning, this only works for the stretching frames created after this update. Old ones will not drop anything. )- Northern and Southern Rapids now have a chance to drop heavy stones when being cleared.- Fixed a bug which displayed some bleeding carcasses as bled carcasses.- Fixed a bug which caused Cooking pot to transform meat into a different type when cooking it.- Fixed a bug which displayed Cabin Room art when moving from Enclosure to a Mudhut Room.- Cabin Room art now displays on doorways leading into a Cabin Room.- Large objects such as Wolf, Deer, Boar or Bear Carcasses can no longer be placed inside Storage Pots.- Fixed a bug which caused the stitch wound action to generate a new wound received message.- Fixed a bug with hunting spear giving normal Spearhead when dismantled instead of a hunting Spearhead.- Fixed a bug with stomach pouch blueprint consuming the cutter used.- It is now possible to throw Brain Mush into the Compost Bin.- "Not enough Derealization" player notification implemented for blueprints that need it when player does not have enough of it.- Dried up Peas no longer start with 100 Temperature- Fixed a bug with Ritual Pyre affecting player stealth ( and other stats ) even when not in the same area.- "On the verge of starvation" weight level now negatively impacts immune system.- Newly made simple bows now remember the type of cord they were made from and drop it when bow breaks. ( warning: only works on newly made bows, old ones will drop no twine at all. )- Drinking fairybrew now counts for the "Drink some Fairy Tea" objective of the "Fracture and Sprain Treatment" Quest.- Powders can no longer be directly put onto a Travois.- Fixed a typo in Connection status.- Reduced the threshold for minor wounds on all animals. It is now a lot easier to deal minor wounds and apply poisons to animals.- Broadhead arrows and hunting spears will now more easily wound animals and apply their bonus damage to them.- Simple bows can now shoot broadhead arrows.- Broadhead arrows, flatbow and hunting spear are now enchantable.- Fixed a bug with broadhead arrows transforming into normal arow heads (instead of broadhead ones ) when dismantled.- Fixed a bug where the trader would give you back powder items.That's all for now.See you on the next announcement!Reminder: All fixes and new content are added to the public beta branch first.If you want to access them you can find the instructions on the link below.Be warned though, things are less stable there and are likely to undergo balance changes quite frequently! :)