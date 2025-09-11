Adventurers! The time is finally here to dive into the brand new chapter in For The King II!

We are extremely excited to announce that the Child Of Chaos, returning playable Monk, and Tinkerers Of Fate DLCs are now available!

All players will automatically gain access to both the playable Monk character and Child Of Chaos DLC for free. The Tinkerers Of Fate Character pack is available for purchase and adds additional content to the game, including two new classes, new weapon sets, cosmetics, pets, mercs, and more!

Child Of Chaos - Free Adventure

The Child Of Chaos Adventure is now available for all players, launching alongside the returning Monk class from For The King, for free!

Explore a new chapter in Fahrul’s history, as we peer back into the realm to see what has happened following the finale of For The King II.

As members of The Resistance, once more you will be tasked with delving into all-new biomes full of some fresh faces, some perhaps more familiar than others… Plus new enemies, weapons, encounters, and more!

We cannot wait for you to dig into the new Adventure and learn more about what’s next for Fahrul. Take a look at what lies in wait for you below!

All players will be granted access to this new chapter and will not require completion of the previous five chapters to unlock.

Returning Playable Character, Monk - Free

The new Child Of Chaos chapter is not the only free addition, either! Returning from the halls of hallowed heroes, the Monk brings its tranquil acts of defiance to the Resistance, boasting a familiar suite of support skills designed to keep the party Focused and healthy.

Players of the original For The King will be happy to learn that while bringing some new tricks to Fahrul, the Monk still holds the same charm and playstyle they operated in the previous title.

Check out our Character Introductions and Synergy Guide on the Monk if you want some tips before heading into the fray.

Tinkerers Of Fate

Today marks the release of our first paid Character Pack, The Tinkerers Of Fate!



Introducing the Fortune Teller and Toymaker to the Resistance. Two new characters that bring some rather unique additions to the party.

Purchasing the Tinkerers Of Fate Character Pack also grants players access to several other new additions, including a new Voodoo-themed Merc, Jelly Skelly pet, Training Dummy Skin Cosmetic, Rapier weapon set, Orb weapon set, and a new Trait - Grill Master.

Fortune Teller

The Fortune Teller comes equipped with the new Orb weapon. Designed to supply Focus and support to teammates while charging their attacks over rounds for a huge damage multiplier!

Each turn, the Fortune Teller may use a Secondary Action to provide Focus to a party member or themself, then use that Focus to charge their Orb for that turn. This provides a compounding damage multiplier that can lead to some huge damage numbers! Be sure not to count the Fortune Teller out based on the first impressions of the Orb’s low damage output before a good charge!

Their arcane trickery does not end there, however.

Empowered manipulators of destiny, the Fortune Teller can alter the trajectory of the party by asking the powers of Fate to intervene. When the Fortune Teller, or a fellow party member, rolls a particularly unlucky roll on the die, Fate may interfere to cause a brand new roll to fill the slots! Though these rolls are not guaranteed to be better than the original, they offer a new chance by twisting the flow of Fate.

The final piece of their toolkit comes in the form of Fortune. A unique skill that allows the Fortune Teller to find Tarot Cards, which in turn can be used on the overworld or in combat for a chance at a random buff or effect. These can range from max health buffs to new and quirky statuses, such as the Linked status that connects two party members’ health pools—for better or worse!

Learn more about the Fortune Teller’s loadout, toolset, and ideal place in the party with our Character Introductions and Synergy Guides here.

Toymaker

The enigmatic Toymaker slices into action with their dexterous Rapier by their side and Button Shield upon their forearm. Tormenting and teasing their prey, the Toymaker possesses the ability to stuff the essence of their foes into the ominous dolls they carry on their person at all times.

Appropriately titled Plaything, the Toymaker’s talent allows them to recreate their enemies as allies in combat, using the dolls they so delicately shoved the souls of their adversaries into. This has a chance to trigger when the Toymaker finishes off an enemy, further enabled by their opening loadout, which features a weapon with an additional Primary Action.

The Toymaker brings a summon-focused role to For The King II, and you can learn more about their toolset, loadout, and party synergies in our latest guides and character introductions.





What Else is New?

In addition to the excitement of The Child of Chaos adventure and the Tinkerers Of Fate character pack, we’ve also added some new features, changed up some areas of the game, and solved a bunch of reported bugs.

Main Menu

We’ve updated the main menu to be a lot more dynamic. Ranging from adding items upon completing certain tasks, improved camera flows, and a revamped News section.

The main menu is now dynamic and will update with specific items after completing in-game objectives. Returning players may see new items if they’ve already met the unlock condition.

The camera now transitions smoothly between the various modes available from the main menu.

We’ve added a difficulty warning when first starting For The King II. Similar to FTK1, this cautions players of the perils ahead.

We’ve overhauled our News system to better inform players when there are updates, announcements, and have added better linking across the in-game lore store/platform stores for DLC.

Adventure Select

Alongside the main menu, the adventure select view has received a significant update.

Adventures are now displayed in a carousel, allowing for a more intuitive flow when choosing an adventure.

Adventure titles will now display a crown icon representing the highest difficulty level completed for that adventure.

Chapter 6 - The Child of Chaos - is unlocked by default, but will show a spoiler warning for players who haven’t beaten the previous 5 chapters.

Combat

We’ve improved the overall speed of combat, blending a lot of the combat actions, events, and animations. The end result is a much smoother and quicker combat experience.

Dungeons

Certain dungeon rooms will now have their treasure chest spawn in the same room, removing the need to enter an additional room for the treasure chest.

Mercs

We’ve added Rosetta the Bard, a new base game Mercenary, who can be hired in any Merc Guild.

Weapons

New Weapons added to the base game A full Cultist weapon family consisting of shields, axes, torches, daggers, and more! Four new Katanas

The Walloper We’ve improved The Walloper to make it more usable and fun! Damage increased from 50 to 62 Improved accuracy by 15% Moved the drop from mid-game to late-game.



Town Quest Items now display the location they need to be delivered to.

Online

We’ve added a toggle to the lobby creation to showcase when you are looking for players. When selected, other players will see an icon in the lobby select showcasing that the session is looking for players.





Pets

Pets are now included when using Healing Fountains and Support Range overworld combat.



Enemies

Mind Bender Similar to the Bisontaur glow-up in the spring, we’ve overhauled the Mind Bender model.







Bug Fixes

Noteworthy

Fixed an issue where the Thieving Imps quest objective in Chapter 2 could spawn in an unreachable location.

Fixed an issue where the Pirates Cove would be inaccessible on certain map variants in Chapter 4.

Fixed an issue where certain save files were losing movement when loading into a saved game where the party was onboard a landboat or boat.

Online

Fixed an issue where the Connection Lost window would persist when creating a lobby if the player first attempted to join a password-protected lobby, then created their own lobby.

Fixed an issue where the auto-hide equipment toggle wasn’t always being respected in online sessions.





Gameplay

Fixed the issue where certain mercenaries could be hired from the Merc Guild, and also added them via their specific story quest.

Fixed an issue where Encounter damage (ie, party damage, party death) wasn’t being applied across the entire party.

Combat

Fixed an issue where Warden Fraybee would attempt to steal focus when the characters had zero focus.

Fixed an issue where the Combat Timeline could get out of order during Mimic fights.

Fixed an issue where Bleed and Fire would reset their round timers if the player/enemy was hit with those statuses while currently being afflicted by one of them.

Fixed an issue where the final fight in Chapter 5 could have visual issues with projectiles.

UX/UI

Fixed an issue where Boomerang damage popcorn text could appear twice on attack.

Fixed an issue where elemental enemies could display a white flash when navigating to their dungeon room.

Fixed an issue where Pets and Mercenaries levels would be cut off in the encounter menu when engaging an enemy on the overworld.

Fixed an issue where Pets would display XP gained popcorn text after reaching their max level.

Fixed an issue where Pogey could display a negative value when being fed specific items.

Fixed an issue where Pogey wouldn’t level correctly when fed high-tier items.

Fixed an issue where the damage output window wasn’t always showing the correct calculations when playing with the Berserk trait.

Fixed an issue where a Sanctum would no longer display on the overworld if it had been destroyed by Warden Fraybee.

Fixed an issue where Caustic Ink would not always show correctly when used.

Fixed an issue where the Ambush tutorial prompt could make the player character stand in the incorrect position.

Localization

Fixed a localization issue in Loadout with Kibble.

Fixed a localization issue on the Friendly Snake pet ability menu.

Fixed a localization issue in a Chapter 5 biome name.

Fixed a spacing issue with chapter names when playing in Russian.

Various fixes across Japanese localization.

Animation

Smoothed out the Ready Up animations in online party creation.

Improved the visuals when casting Protect on self.

Fixed an issue where all characters would play the Purify Scroll animation in combat rather than just the character using the scroll.

Improved the animations for the Woodcutter, Blacksmith, and Farmer when using handbows.





Thank you all for your incredible passion and support. We are a studio on the smaller side, and community input and encouragement help us continue to create new and interesting content for For The King II!

We have another release just around the corner in Q4, including another all-new adventure, a free returning playable character, and a paid Character Pack. As always, we cannot wait to hear about your adventures and look forward to any feedback players may have.



Thanks again, Adventurers!

Onwards, to Fahrul!

⚔️IronOak Games

Join the IronOak Games and For The King community on: