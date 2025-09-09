 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19904632
Update notes via Steam Community
* Bugfix: color palette bottom-right could render off screen for non 16:9 resolutions
* QoL: optional build grid when zoomed-in, toggle with [G]
* Added volume sliders in Config > Sound

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3910602
Linux 64-bit Depot 3910603
