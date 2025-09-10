RogueCraft 1.1.5 — Total Rebalance🧠⚔️ Forget the old meta. The game’s pace, tactics, and decision-making have shifted dramatically.
What’s Changed
⚖️ Balance
- Tower costs increased ⬆️.
- Reroll cost reduced ⬇️.
- Lower tower attack speed ⏬, higher base damage ⏫.
- Elemental towers now scale with their matching elemental damage stat 🔥❄️⚡️☠️.
- Enemy HP and traits reworked: fast units are faster 🏃💨, elites are tankier 🛡️.
♾️ Endless Mode
- Tower cost grows every wave 📈.
- Enemies scale faster 🚀.
💰 Economy
- Gold per kill recalculated 🪙.
🧩 Perks, Items, Difficulty
- Perks fully reworked.
- Items fully reworked.
- Difficulty gaps widened: Map 1 may still be doable without the Ancient Monument; the others are much tougher 💀.
🏛️ Ancient Monument
- Upgrades redesigned.
- Upgrade costs adjusted.
🧪 New Items
- Refresher Stone 🔄 — instantly refreshes the hero ability.
- Defender 🛡️ — summons a unit at the city gate to help defend.
- Holy Scroll 📜 — grants 3s invulnerability to the city.
- Blood Staff 🩸 — boosts stats but reduces heal-per-wave.
- Stamp 🪪 — awards gold for every chest you open.
- Elemental Heart ❤️🔥 — summons an elemental ally and boosts Fire damage.
- Dead Mage Pendant ☠️🔮 — increases magic stats whenever you take damage.
⚙️ Optimization & Fixes
- Fixed multiple issues in damage, gold and stat calculations, and event logic.
- Performance improved, especially VFX.
- Resolved a bug where some bullets and corpses remained on the map.
Version: 1.1.5
Thank you for playing RogueCraft and helping us shape the future of the game!
Changed files in this update