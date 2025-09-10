RogueCraft 1.1.5 — Total Rebalance

What’s Changed

⚖️ Balance

Tower costs increased ⬆️.

Reroll cost reduced ⬇️.

Lower tower attack speed ⏬, higher base damage ⏫.

Elemental towers now scale with their matching elemental damage stat 🔥❄️⚡️☠️.

Enemy HP and traits reworked: fast units are faster 🏃💨, elites are tankier 🛡️.

♾️ Endless Mode

Tower cost grows every wave 📈.

Enemies scale faster 🚀.

💰 Economy

Gold per kill recalculated 🪙.

🧩 Perks, Items, Difficulty

Perks fully reworked.

Items fully reworked.

Difficulty gaps widened: Map 1 may still be doable without the Ancient Monument; the others are much tougher 💀.

🏛️ Ancient Monument

Upgrades redesigned.

Upgrade costs adjusted.

🧪 New Items

Refresher Stone 🔄 — instantly refreshes the hero ability.

🔄 — instantly refreshes the hero ability. Defender 🛡️ — summons a unit at the city gate to help defend.

🛡️ — summons a unit at the city gate to help defend. Holy Scroll 📜 — grants 3s invulnerability to the city.

📜 — grants 3s invulnerability to the city. Blood Staff 🩸 — boosts stats but reduces heal-per-wave.

🩸 — boosts stats but reduces heal-per-wave. Stamp 🪪 — awards gold for every chest you open.

🪪 — awards gold for every chest you open. Elemental Heart ❤️‍🔥 — summons an elemental ally and boosts Fire damage.

❤️‍🔥 — summons an elemental ally and boosts Fire damage. Dead Mage Pendant ☠️🔮 — increases magic stats whenever you take damage.

⚙️ Optimization & Fixes

Fixed multiple issues in damage, gold and stat calculations, and event logic.

Performance improved, especially VFX.

Resolved a bug where some bullets and corpses remained on the map.

Version: 1.1.5

🧠⚔️ Forget the old meta. The game’s pace, tactics, and decision-making have shifted dramatically.Thank you for playing RogueCraft and helping us shape the future of the game!