10 September 2025 Build 19904409 Edited 10 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

RogueCraft 1.1.5 — Total Rebalance

🧠⚔️ Forget the old meta. The game’s pace, tactics, and decision-making have shifted dramatically.

What’s Changed

⚖️ Balance

  • Tower costs increased ⬆️.
  • Reroll cost reduced ⬇️.
  • Lower tower attack speed ⏬, higher base damage ⏫.
  • Elemental towers now scale with their matching elemental damage stat 🔥❄️⚡️☠️.
  • Enemy HP and traits reworked: fast units are faster 🏃💨, elites are tankier 🛡️.

♾️ Endless Mode

  • Tower cost grows every wave 📈.
  • Enemies scale faster 🚀.

💰 Economy

  • Gold per kill recalculated 🪙.

🧩 Perks, Items, Difficulty

  • Perks fully reworked.
  • Items fully reworked.
  • Difficulty gaps widened: Map 1 may still be doable without the Ancient Monument; the others are much tougher 💀.

🏛️ Ancient Monument

  • Upgrades redesigned.
  • Upgrade costs adjusted.

🧪 New Items

  • Refresher Stone 🔄 — instantly refreshes the hero ability.
  • Defender 🛡️ — summons a unit at the city gate to help defend.
  • Holy Scroll 📜 — grants 3s invulnerability to the city.
  • Blood Staff 🩸 — boosts stats but reduces heal-per-wave.
  • Stamp 🪪 — awards gold for every chest you open.
  • Elemental Heart ❤️‍🔥 — summons an elemental ally and boosts Fire damage.
  • Dead Mage Pendant ☠️🔮 — increases magic stats whenever you take damage.

⚙️ Optimization & Fixes

  • Fixed multiple issues in damage, gold and stat calculations, and event logic.
  • Performance improved, especially VFX.
  • Resolved a bug where some bullets and corpses remained on the map.

Version: 1.1.5
Thank you for playing RogueCraft and helping us shape the future of the game!

