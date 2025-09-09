- Added a "Require Active User Interface" for cursors, which will cause cursors to only render if they are the "topmost" user interface.
- Fixed an issue related to battle menus being open while an enemy is defeated, etc.
Feature Updates and Bug Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
