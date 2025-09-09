 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19904397 Edited 9 September 2025 – 01:19:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added a "Require Active User Interface" for cursors, which will cause cursors to only render if they are the "topmost" user interface.
  • Fixed an issue related to battle menus being open while an enemy is defeated, etc.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2158671
macOS Depot 2158672
Linux Depot 2158673
Depot 2158674
