9 September 2025 Build 19904348
Update notes via Steam Community

Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,

we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:

Changes

Changed so that a sound effect plays when winning at the Lottery Booth building

Enhanced the visual effect when coins are insufficient near a payment deadline


Balance Adjustments

Pieces

Effect Descriptions

Mole

Every 3 clears, gain 7 Coins.

Condor

If there is an adjacent Mountain or Wind, gain +2 Coins.

Dog

If there is an adjacent Baby, gain +1 Coin (up to 3).

Potato

If there is an adjacent Vacant Lot, gain +1 Coin (up to 3).

Changed files in this update

