Based on the feedback and reports we received on Discord,
we’ve made the following fixes and adjustments:
Changes
Changed so that a sound effect plays when winning at the Lottery Booth building
Enhanced the visual effect when coins are insufficient near a payment deadline
Balance Adjustments
Pieces
Effect Descriptions
Mole
Every 3 clears, gain 7 Coins.
Condor
If there is an adjacent Mountain or Wind, gain +2 Coins.
Dog
If there is an adjacent Baby, gain +1 Coin (up to 3).
Potato
If there is an adjacent Vacant Lot, gain +1 Coin (up to 3).
Changed files in this update