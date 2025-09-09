 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19904151
Update notes via Steam Community

A new feature of loading 3d .OBJ files has been included. You can now load 3d models exported from Blender or any other tool in .OBJ file format directly using this button in the toolbar of body design tab.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3800401
