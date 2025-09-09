SUPER PSYCHO BASEBALL V0.3.0



The dev has risen!



NEW FEATURE:

TURBO MODE



Super Psycho Baseball now features "Turbo Mode", a game mode that greatly increases pace of play. If you're an experienced player, I heavily suggest trying this mode to speed up your gameplay! Simply enable the checkbox on the game's starting screen to play faster than you ever have before.



Details:

- The camera no longer follows the ball after each hit.

- UI elements showing home run data are disabled to increase speed of ball reset.

- Pitches are reset much faster, allowing for swift gameplay.





MAJOR FIXES

Perfect Hit Detection

- Some of you might have noticed that perfect hits were extremely inconsistent and downright confusing. The system to detect these hits has been refined and made more accurate, making the purchase of the item "Nerd Glasses" actually worth it.

- Fixes were made so that perfect hits shouldn't result in outs 99.9% of the time (one edge case is hitting the giant wall on Walton Field).

- Perfect hits also were falsely detecting hits from above the ball's center. This has been fixed.



MINOR FIXES

- Cola Man and Bambino's pitch distribution has been fixed to alleviate pitches commonly hitting the bottom of the strike zone.

- Minor balancing has been added on pitch trajectory for Cola Man and Great Bambino.

- Intro sequences were only skippable if controller was plugged in. This has been fixed.

- Out zones sometimes did not detect balls leading to a timer that triggered outs. This has been improved.

- Loading screen has been removed.

- Some items were unattainable in levels leading to the "Out of Stock" item window appearing. This has been fixed.



The next patch, "PSYCHO MODE" will be our exit from early access. Look forward to it in the coming months. Thank you for your support!



If you come across any bugs, post them below and I'll fix them ASAPly.