9/8/2025: Zoom In! (v1.2.0)
Update notes via Steam Community
- By popular demand, you can now zoom in on each coin (front and back) to see its fine details better. Coins sold by the traveling salesman can also be zoomed in on. Hover over a coin and hold "Z" on your keyboard.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3622181
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update