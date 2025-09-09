 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19904078 Edited 9 September 2025 – 00:19:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- By popular demand, you can now zoom in on each coin (front and back) to see its fine details better. Coins sold by the traveling salesman can also be zoomed in on. Hover over a coin and hold "Z" on your keyboard.

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3622181
