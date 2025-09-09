I now added the option to modulate motion-curves by numeric formulas in realtime. This may be used to add certain features on top of an existing motion-curve or generate the whole curve in an algorithmic way.
You can use any GDScript expression here that evaluates to a floating point number.
Available parameters: time_value, curve_value, frame, fps, bpm, offset, amp, freq, phase, pulse_width.
The <bpm> parameter is derived from the bpm-motion-curve of the flame and may be dynamic.
For simplicity, the following predefined functions (which do not require any arguments) are available:
sine(), cosine(), square(), sawtooth(), triangle(), noise(), gaussian(), sample_and_hold().
The modulation takes place on top of the looped curve, so you may see upto three curves (per motion curve) in the editor: normal curve, looped curve, modulated looped curve
Thanks Nicolas for the suggestion!
Now, I haved planned one more little feature, and then release 1.0 should come very soon!
Complete changelog:
- motion-curve-editor: also show the current y-value
- fixed a bug in the undo-manager related to undo-ing a group of changes
- motion-curve-editor: added "play"- and "play from start"-buttons for animation preview
- fixed: avoid file-dialogs to open twice (at the same time) (SWAN-147)
VERSION 0.119.1322: added motion-curve-modulation
