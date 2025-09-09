System

Fixed a bug where when the player skips the 3rd encounter with death it does not remove the dialogues.

Fixed a bug where the score would show decimals when obtaining the Blessing(Mutation)

Skipping the true ending cutscene will now direct the player to the credits which after viewing, is where they will obtain the unlock for Aartha Phylax(Character) and the Guardian's Blazing Sun weapon for Zaf.

Defeating Altemis again with Zaf after seeing the ending will now show the results screen instead, similar to the other characters.





Layla, The Holy Knight(Boss)

Fixed a bug where breaking her with magic attacks would not reset her guard status.





Dungeon

Aranea Arak has been added as a regular mob.

Spawns in [Null, Ice, Earth, Dark, Holy] Rooms

Has affinity for Fire element, making them strong against Earth element, and weak to Ice element.

Has high Base HP and resistance to stagger, with medium physical and magic damage.

Spider Web attack, upon being hit, will deal minor fire damage, and will lock the player in place for 3 secs.

When attacked while guarding, Aranea spiders will do a counter attack dealing 300% damage in a 3x3 cell range.









The game has been updated to Ver 1.0.0.3, here are the changes:Thank you so much for playing The Final Flame and we hope you'll keep enjoying the game. Please do feel free to report any more bugs and I'll do my best to patch it.A new playable character along with a new boss is expected to release on October so please stay tuned!-The Bread Igniter