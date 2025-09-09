 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 September 2025 Build 19903966 Edited 9 September 2025 – 00:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Notice: The game will undergo maintenance at 7:00 AM on September 9, 2025 to update to the new version. The maintenance is expected to last about 1 hour.

The update includes adjustments, removal of certain game features, and reopening of the gold top-up function.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3534831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link