9 September 2025 Build 19903810 Edited 9 September 2025 – 01:13:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed an issue where the tutorial could be seen on the titlescreen

  • Fixed an issue with background elements when playing on faster monitors

  • Added an option to play the game in windowed mode

  • Added a progress bar to the normal mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 3886411
