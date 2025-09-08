- Fixed interaction in Maintenance mode (still without features)
- Decreased size of the bottom UI modes menu
- Decreased size of the top UI interaction info elements
- Moved current mode tooltip from top to bottom
- Fixed Main Menu UI popup
- Fixed Discord Rich Presence displaying playtime incorrectly
- Added current mode as a status for Discord Rich Presence
- Fixed error when the currently edited route was removed
- Fixed route elements UI not updating after deselecting
- Fixed route elements highlighting
- Fixed Route Editor first-hold deselection bug
- Route no longer auto-creates when entering Route Edit mode
- First-time saving a new route opens the Tablet with route details
- Added border around the UI crosshair
- Adjusted default selector size and distance in Route Editor
- Made grab icon smaller
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update