POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
8 September 2025 Build 19903791 Edited 9 September 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed interaction in Maintenance mode (still without features)
  • Decreased size of the bottom UI modes menu
  • Decreased size of the top UI interaction info elements
  • Moved current mode tooltip from top to bottom
  • Fixed Main Menu UI popup
  • Fixed Discord Rich Presence displaying playtime incorrectly
  • Added current mode as a status for Discord Rich Presence
  • Fixed error when the currently edited route was removed
  • Fixed route elements UI not updating after deselecting
  • Fixed route elements highlighting
  • Fixed Route Editor first-hold deselection bug
  • Route no longer auto-creates when entering Route Edit mode
  • First-time saving a new route opens the Tablet with route details
  • Added border around the UI crosshair
  • Adjusted default selector size and distance in Route Editor
  • Made grab icon smaller

