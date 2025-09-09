Greetings, Confiners! We are back with some minor fixes to some issues you people found while playing.
GAME ADJUSTMENTS
Updated SFX for some of the weapons.
BUG FIXES
Fixed a controller bug during shop.
QOL Adjustments
Removed Sledgenaught manual retract command
Autoaim in campaign mode is now saved between stages.
Added a disable Gacha roll animation toggle during shop
We appreciate your continuous feedback and helpful suggestions to improve our game.
Thank you very much!
Towards a brighter future,
The PhaigeX MegaCorp.
