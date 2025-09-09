 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19903721 Edited 9 September 2025 – 11:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Confiners! We are back with some minor fixes to some issues you people found while playing.

GAME ADJUSTMENTS

  • Updated SFX for some of the weapons.

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a controller bug during shop.

QOL Adjustments

  • Removed Sledgenaught manual retract command

  • Autoaim in campaign mode is now saved between stages.

  • Added a disable Gacha roll animation toggle during shop

We appreciate your continuous feedback and helpful suggestions to improve our game.
Thank you very much!

Towards a brighter future,

The PhaigeX MegaCorp.

