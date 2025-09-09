Greetings, Confiners! We are back with some minor fixes to some issues you people found while playing.





GAME ADJUSTMENTS

Updated SFX for some of the weapons.

BUG FIXES

Fixed a controller bug during shop.

QOL Adjustments

Removed Sledgenaught manual retract command

Autoaim in campaign mode is now saved between stages.

Added a disable Gacha roll animation toggle during shop

We appreciate your continuous feedback and helpful suggestions to improve our game.

Thank you very much!



Towards a brighter future,



The PhaigeX MegaCorp.