A new update is now available with some QoL improvements and bug fixes:

Quality of Life (QoL) Updates

Full controller support: You can now play and navigate the entire game using only a controller. Keyboard gameplay support: It’s now possible to play the grids using the keyboard, with the arrow keys for movement and the Spacebar to paint. New tutorial: The tutorial has been improved to be more dynamic, showcasing all available controls and buttons so you can get the most out of the game.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where achievements might not load when importing a save file from the Demo into the main game.

I hope you enjoy the update!



