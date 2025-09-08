 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 September 2025 Build 19903655 Edited 9 September 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

A new update is now available with some QoL improvements and bug fixes:

Quality of Life (QoL) Updates

  1. Full controller support: You can now play and navigate the entire game using only a controller.

  2. Keyboard gameplay support: It’s now possible to play the grids using the keyboard, with the arrow keys for movement and the Spacebar to paint.

  3. New tutorial: The tutorial has been improved to be more dynamic, showcasing all available controls and buttons so you can get the most out of the game.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where achievements might not load when importing a save file from the Demo into the main game.

I hope you enjoy the update! And if you’re liking the game, don’t forget to leave a review. It really helps with recommendations for other players here on Steam.

Thank you!
Rodrigo Albuquerque

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3417691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link