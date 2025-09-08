Shadow Lotus – Patch 1.2 Notes
Release Date: 9/8/2025
Greetings, warriors. We’ve been listening closely to your feedback and working hard to polish the experience of "Shadow Lotus". Patch 1.2 delivers a series of important fixes and improvements to both stability and immersion.
## Bug Fixes
* Translation Corrections
* Fixed multiple incorrect or incomplete translations across dialogue and menus (Japanese, English, and Spanish localizations).
* Adjusted cultural honorifics in several cutscenes to better reflect intended tone and respect.
* Audio Improvements
* Resolved an issue where certain environmental sounds (bamboo grove wind, shrine bells) failed to trigger during exploration.
* Fixed audio desync during the *Moonlit Duel* cutscene.
* Adjusted overall combat audio balance — sword clashes and parry effects are now clearer and more impactful.
* Enemy Spawn Fixes
* Addressed a bug where a critical enemy in the "final boss sequence" would appear incorrectly, leading to broken encounter pacing.
* Enemy now spawns correctly, restoring the intended challenge balance.
- General Stability
* Reduced rare crash occurrences when loading into the Withering Orchard.
* Fixed UI flicker when equipping multiple accessories in rapid succession.
-Developer Note
Thank you for your continued support and for helping us refine *Shadow Lotus*. Your feedback is invaluable, and this patch ensures the battles, story, and world are experienced as intended.
Keep your blades sharp, and your lanterns lit. 🌑⚔️
— The Shadow Lotus Development Team
