Shadow Lotus – Patch 1.2 Notes



Release Date: 9/8/2025

Greetings, warriors. We’ve been listening closely to your feedback and working hard to polish the experience of "Shadow Lotus". Patch 1.2 delivers a series of important fixes and improvements to both stability and immersion.



## Bug Fixes



* Translation Corrections



* Fixed multiple incorrect or incomplete translations across dialogue and menus (Japanese, English, and Spanish localizations).

* Adjusted cultural honorifics in several cutscenes to better reflect intended tone and respect.



* Audio Improvements



* Resolved an issue where certain environmental sounds (bamboo grove wind, shrine bells) failed to trigger during exploration.

* Fixed audio desync during the *Moonlit Duel* cutscene.

* Adjusted overall combat audio balance — sword clashes and parry effects are now clearer and more impactful.



* Enemy Spawn Fixes



* Addressed a bug where a critical enemy in the "final boss sequence" would appear incorrectly, leading to broken encounter pacing.

* Enemy now spawns correctly, restoring the intended challenge balance.



- General Stability



* Reduced rare crash occurrences when loading into the Withering Orchard.

* Fixed UI flicker when equipping multiple accessories in rapid succession.



---



-Developer Note



Thank you for your continued support and for helping us refine *Shadow Lotus*. Your feedback is invaluable, and this patch ensures the battles, story, and world are experienced as intended.



Keep your blades sharp, and your lanterns lit. 🌑⚔️



— The Shadow Lotus Development Team

