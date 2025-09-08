This update makes PROTOCOL 11 smoother and more challenging. Difficulty was increased with more enemies and reduced player health, and several bugs were fixed, including power-up activation, UI prompts, and odd character behavior. We also cleaned up unused upgrades and sprites, polished particles, and made various level improvements.
Visuals have been enhanced with LBAO lighting, improved animations, and updated artwork. Audio has also been adjusted with fixes to breathing sounds. The demo is now re-enabled so new players can try the game before diving into the full experience.
Here's the changelog:
Increased difficulty (more enemies, reduced player health)
Tweaked level design lighting, introducing LBAO (Light-Based Ambient Occlusion)
Improved animations and updated artwork
Force jetpack to be given in levels after 4
Improved particles for certain entities
Fixed issue where power-ups don’t activate with joystick
Fixed issue of some gamepad glyphs not appearing
Added cooldown message when power-ups are activated
Removed unused upgrades
Changed text for the power-up (was “slow motion,” now “power-up module”)
Fixed stuck “Press X to jump” message
Fixed icon getting stuck when reloading and switching to melee
Replaced small area in level 4 (a box was causing the player to get stuck sometimes)
Fixed Fita incorrect breathing sound
Fixed Phil facing direction issue on level 2’s ending
Removed unused sprites
Fixed rendering issues on first person hand
Re-enabled the demo
Minor Level improvements
Windows and MacOS builds are both updated.
Thanks for playing and for all the support, please make sure to leave feedback & suggestions in our Steam Community Hub or in our Discord server!
Changed files in this update