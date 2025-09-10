 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong THE FINALS Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Deadlock Borderlands® 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 September 2025 Build 19903247 Edited 10 September 2025 – 17:19:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta. Instructions are available here.

OpenXR:
  • Register SteamVR as an available runtime in the Windows Registry when SteamVR is defaulted to the active runtime.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 19903247
Windows OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
Linux OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
Windows Linux OpenVR Content Depot 250824
Windows Linux OpenVR Content 4 Depot 250829
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link