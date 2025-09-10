Sentinel

Vengeance: Fixed an issue causing the Blade Paladin node to not apply to Ignites inflicted by Iron Blades when Vengeance is converted to Fire via the Flaming Sword node.

Shield Bash: Fixed an issue which caused the Splintering Blow node on Shield Bash to remove your block chance for the base duration of Shield Bash's cooldown, only without taking into account the cooldown recovery from Shield Bash stunning enemies.

Judgement: Fixed an issue where the Symbols of Sacrifice node would only provide additional damage as if it had consumed one Symbol, regardless of the number actually consumed.

Judgement: Fixed an issue where having the Symbols of Sacrifice node allocated would cause any active Symbols of Hope to be consumed when viewing the tooltip for Judgement.

Abyssal Echoes: Fixed an issue where the node Abyssal Dispersion only granted 12% mana efficiency per point instead of the listed 20%.

Rogue

Aerial Assault: Fixed an issue where, sometimes after using Featherstorm, a second falcon would appear and auto-attack enemies while the Featherstorm was still active.

Aerial Assault: Fixed an issue where a Falcon using Featherstorm would sometimes end Featherstorm early in order to perform its auto attack.

Mage

Mage Passive Tree: Fixed an issue where Mage's Reactive Barrier displayed an incorrect remaining cooldown on its buff if you had any points allocated in Silver Rune. This was only a visual issue.

Primalist

Summon Bear: Fixed an issue where the Divining Totem node of Earthquake would not be applied to the Aftershocks of an Earthquake created by the Summoned Bear via the Groundshaking Might node.

Summon Bear: Fixed an issue where the Snowcrash node of Earthquake would not be applied to the Aftershocks of an Earthquake created by the Summoned Bear via the Groundshaking Might node.

Summon Raptor: Fixed an issue which caused the Cornered node to only apply to hit damage of Basic Attack and Jump Attack. It now applies to all skills, sub-skills and ailments.

Summon Wolf: Fixed an issue where Summoned Wolves that can exceed the companion limit, such as with the Permanent Bond node, would be unsummoned in cases where the maximum number of wolves are already summoned, and then resummoned, such as when allocating or deallocating skill points, or transitioning to a new scene.