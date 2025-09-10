Bug Fixes
Skills & Passives
Sentinel
Abyssal Echoes: Fixed an issue where the node Abyssal Dispersion only granted 12% mana efficiency per point instead of the listed 20%.
Judgement: Fixed an issue where having the Symbols of Sacrifice node allocated would cause any active Symbols of Hope to be consumed when viewing the tooltip for Judgement.
Judgement: Fixed an issue where the Symbols of Sacrifice node would only provide additional damage as if it had consumed one Symbol, regardless of the number actually consumed.
Shield Bash: Fixed an issue which caused the Splintering Blow node on Shield Bash to remove your block chance for the base duration of Shield Bash's cooldown, only without taking into account the cooldown recovery from Shield Bash stunning enemies.
Vengeance: Fixed an issue causing the Blade Paladin node to not apply to Ignites inflicted by Iron Blades when Vengeance is converted to Fire via the Flaming Sword node.
Rogue
Aerial Assault: Fixed an issue where a Falcon using Featherstorm would sometimes end Featherstorm early in order to perform its auto attack.
Aerial Assault: Fixed an issue where, sometimes after using Featherstorm, a second falcon would appear and auto-attack enemies while the Featherstorm was still active.
Mage
Mage Passive Tree: Fixed an issue where Mage's Reactive Barrier displayed an incorrect remaining cooldown on its buff if you had any points allocated in Silver Rune. This was only a visual issue.
Primalist
Summon Bear: Fixed an issue where the Divining Totem node of Earthquake would not be applied to the Aftershocks of an Earthquake created by the Summoned Bear via the Groundshaking Might node.
Summon Bear: Fixed an issue where the Snowcrash node of Earthquake would not be applied to the Aftershocks of an Earthquake created by the Summoned Bear via the Groundshaking Might node.
Summon Raptor: Fixed an issue which caused the Cornered node to only apply to hit damage of Basic Attack and Jump Attack. It now applies to all skills, sub-skills and ailments.
Summon Wolf: Fixed an issue where Summoned Wolves that can exceed the companion limit, such as with the Permanent Bond node, would be unsummoned in cases where the maximum number of wolves are already summoned, and then resummoned, such as when allocating or deallocating skill points, or transitioning to a new scene.
Tornado: Aspect of the Storm now displays as a buff icon while active.
Acolyte
Aura of Decay: Fixed an issue where the Health Regeneration provided by the Respite node would be periodically applied to the player while Aura of Decay was active.
Death Seal: Fixed an issue where the blood converted Death Wave that can be procced by Death Seal wasn't playing audio.
Flay: Fixed an issue where using Flay could leave the player stuck inside inaccessible areas or objects.
Flay: Fixed an issue where Macabre Dance's cooldown reduction would only trigger 3 times per cast, regardless of points allocated.
Flay: Fixed an issue where Macabre Dance's cooldown reduction would not trigger for the first Reap cooldown on entering Reaper Form, if it had triggered its maximum number of times on a previously used Reap.
Flay: Fixed an issue where Macabre Dance's cooldown reduction would not trigger for the first Reaper Form after leaving Reaper Form if it had triggered its maximum number of times for a previously used Reaper Form.
Lich Passive Tree: Fixed an issue where Lich's Soul Barrier was not granting ward.
Reaper Form: Fixed an issue where Reaper Form's evade sound wasn't playing.
Items
Fixed an issue which caused Pebble's two piece set bonus to not function.
Evolution's End: Fixed an issue where the Rift Beast minion would block player movement in offline mode.
Campaign
Adjusted the placement of the dialogue interaction with the Farsight Turtle in The Garden to make it easier to click using a controller.
Fixed an issue with an invisible wall for WASD and controller in The Old Road.
Fixed an issue where the boss fight cinematic in The Observer’s Prison would not sync up properly between party members.
Fixed an issue where items in loot ground labels would stick around in The Sky Chains and The Temple in the Sky despite not being able to be reached.
Fixed the boss music transition for the Zerrick boss fight event.
Fixed an issue where the looping injured Sphinx audio in The Mountain Ascent and The Silent Coast was missing.
Monolith
Fixed a memory leak in the Monolith of Fate.
Fixed an issue in the Serpentine Desert echo where pillars would block the camera.
Fixed an issue where in the Rampant Coast woven echo sometimes dropped the same loot multiple times in offline mode.
Dungeon
Fixed an issue where the minimap would not populate in certain areas of Temporal Sanctum.
Random Encounters
Fixed an issue where a specific wall in Cemeteries could be walked through.
Fixed stash icon not being visible in Tombs or Cemeteries.
Factions
Fixed an issue where respeccing nodes in the Weaver tree could cause a client crash.
Fixed an issue where the Darkwoven Threads node in The Weaver tree was not correctly increasing incubated silk chance.
Enemies
The Swarming Chyrean and Bright Swarming Chyrean may be small in stature, but now have hitboxes more in line with their larger kin. They are now properly damaged by player skills such as Hammer Throw.
Fixed an issue where the visual effects for Brightblade Palarus' attacks would occur after the attack went off.
Re-implemented some missing skill and foley sounds for Lagon.
The Rift Beast now leashes back to his original position if the player moves too far away from it. This should stop the Rift Beast from following Skarven back to the spawn point in order to ambush a recently re-entered player who previously fell in battle against it.
Skalnir Mercenaries no longer turn into snow globes when frozen.
Temple Guardians no longer balloon to an unreasonable size when slain.
UI
Fixed a memory leak in the dialogue system.
Fixed an issue where twice as many labels appeared in some scenes.
Fixed an issue where the Lich Passive Tree was difficult to navigate with a controller.
Fixed loot filter interaction with checking Legendary Potential or Weaver's Will for unique idols.
Other
Fixed an issue causing movement inputs to cancel ability usage much earlier than intended when playing in offline mode.
Quality of Life & Other Changes
Performance
Made changes to item containers (like stash and inventory) to better optimise their impact on performance.
Item, Affix, & Enemy Balance
Enemies
The Observer has had its health considerably increased and now deals more damage.
Visual & Sound Changes
Skills
The Ruptured Corpse node for Bone Curse now plays a new dedicated sound when enemies explode.
The Blood Splatter skill that procs from Carrion of Creation now has unique audio.
Slightly turned down Soul Feast cast sound.
Enemies & NPCs
Lagon now giggles when he's defeated in the main campaign.
Other
The UI sound effect for the "sort" button in the player inventory has been re-implemented.
