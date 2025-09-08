Scanlines post-process effect intensity reduced
Mouse sensitivity increased
Mission text display speed increased
Mission animation speed increased
Fixed a critical bug when using the elevator back to the ship
Update notes for sep 9
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3338861
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update