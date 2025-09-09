0.4.10.41

Crashes

Bugfixes



A lot of tweaks and fixes to voice over audio



Gun muzzle flashes should have correct positioning and scale



Invisible fires shouldn't be a thing anymore



Shouldn’t get stuck in progress events anymore (artillery etc) (please please test this one!)



Fix for occasional double overlapping with loot buoys



Design

Updated lobby area



You can now lay in beds on the ship



Gamepad can cycle inventory items with Y button



Gamepad got slider for aim assist strength



Added vfx for placing pizza on ground



Fixed the football from causing disconnects when kickedAnd a bunch of other smaller tweaks and fixes which should make the game less buggy in general.