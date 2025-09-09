0.4.10.41
CrashesFixed the football from causing disconnects when kicked
Bugfixes
- A lot of tweaks and fixes to voice over audio
- Gun muzzle flashes should have correct positioning and scale
- Invisible fires shouldn't be a thing anymore
- Shouldn’t get stuck in progress events anymore (artillery etc) (please please test this one!)
- Fix for occasional double overlapping with loot buoys
Design
- Updated lobby area
- You can now lay in beds on the ship
- Gamepad can cycle inventory items with Y button
- Gamepad got slider for aim assist strength
- Added vfx for placing pizza on ground
And a bunch of other smaller tweaks and fixes which should make the game less buggy in general.
Changed files in this update