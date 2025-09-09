 Skip to content
9 September 2025 Build 19903045
Update notes via Steam Community

0.4.10.41


Crashes

Fixed the football from causing disconnects when kicked

Bugfixes

  • A lot of tweaks and fixes to voice over audio
  • Gun muzzle flashes should have correct positioning and scale
  • Invisible fires shouldn't be a thing anymore
  • Shouldn’t get stuck in progress events anymore (artillery etc) (please please test this one!)
  • Fix for occasional double overlapping with loot buoys


Design

  • Updated lobby area
  • You can now lay in beds on the ship
  • Gamepad can cycle inventory items with Y button
  • Gamepad got slider for aim assist strength
  • Added vfx for placing pizza on ground


And a bunch of other smaller tweaks and fixes which should make the game less buggy in general.

