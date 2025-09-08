fixed planters disappearing going from bedroom to greenhouse,
modified delete button to be more descriptive with text specifying where deletion is happening,
fixed inorganic materials not returning proper materials/items,
fixed crafting table showing wrong text for item,
fixed vault quest blocking fabricator,
blocked splicer being available before the tutorial for it,
fixed planters not being updated in the inventory to show your held amount
September 7 Update Patch Notes
