8 September 2025 Build 19902925
Update notes via Steam Community

  • fixed planters disappearing going from bedroom to greenhouse,

  • modified delete button to be more descriptive with text specifying where deletion is happening,

  • fixed inorganic materials not returning proper materials/items,

  • fixed crafting table showing wrong text for item,

  • fixed vault quest blocking fabricator,

  • blocked splicer being available before the tutorial for it,

  • fixed planters not being updated in the inventory to show your held amount

Changed files in this update

