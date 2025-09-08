 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19902862
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

We just pushed a new patch for Zombie Smash. There were a few things I forgot to add in the last build, so this update makes sure they’re all in place.

🔧 What’s New / Fixed:

  • Added missing features that should have been included in the last release.

  • Small tweaks to improve gameplay flow and responsiveness.

  • Minor bug fixes and adjustments for a smoother experience.

Thank you all for the support, and keep smashing those zombies! More updates are on the way 👊🧟

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3917951
