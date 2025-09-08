Added 2 new asteroid types: Ice and Explosive. While Ice types can spawn anywhere, explosives spawn more often in Asteroid Rushs with mineral rich sectors.

. Exploding asteroids cause Mass Disruptor damage with 50% AP and release a gas cloud that applies a debuff, as follows: . Added Temporary Debuff: Corrosion, which causes damage over time based on the target base HP and can stack. Corrosion has 100% AP.

Asteroids in Asteroid Rush sectors no longer drop rare metals (Lithium, Titanium and Iridium).

Normal Asteroid collision damage now has Mass Disruptor and 25% AP.

Added equipment: Adaptive Converter, which converts Corrosion debuff into usable items such as Volatile or Chemicals. Also available on Cargo Manager station modules.

Added ship: Strix, tier 3 independent Fighter, size 1 (Shuttle).

Crafted Energy Orbs now have 50% heat cost modifier.

Energy Orbs and Venghi Missiles now have a new and better optimized sound and image effect.

Hunter Fleets now spawn a bit farther away from the player and no longer spawn in Asteroid Rush.

Pausing the game now mutes the player engine and refinery sounds.

Holocrons are no longer sold in stations, but the chance to find them as loot is now 50% higher.

The sparks from Hidden Debris Fields are much more visible now.

Increased Drone Parts image size.

Removed the wait required to open the galaxy map. It might still vary a bit according to background calculations.

Fast Piercing Laser now actually pierces 1 target, generates less heat and has 15% crit chance instead of 25%.

Shield Absorbers now convert 33% of damage absorbed to ship energy. Ways to increase this value will be added later, as well as new related mechanics.

Added Destroy X (#) button to inventory.

Tinhead Knights now only fly Komb-Es.

Fixed BUG when opening/closing the Galaxy Map.

Fixed BUG when saving the game, related to the background thread.

Fixed corrupted crew member BUG.

Fixed mass value in several station models being too high.

Fixed BUG that carried buffs over after loading a game.