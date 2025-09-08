Base Game
Added 2 new asteroid types: Ice and Explosive. While Ice types can spawn anywhere, explosives spawn more often in Asteroid Rushs with mineral rich sectors.
. Exploding asteroids cause Mass Disruptor damage with 50% AP and release a gas cloud that applies a debuff, as follows:
. Added Temporary Debuff: Corrosion, which causes damage over time based on the target base HP and can stack. Corrosion has 100% AP.
Asteroids in Asteroid Rush sectors no longer drop rare metals (Lithium, Titanium and Iridium).
Normal Asteroid collision damage now has Mass Disruptor and 25% AP.
Added equipment: Adaptive Converter, which converts Corrosion debuff into usable items such as Volatile or Chemicals. Also available on Cargo Manager station modules.
Added ship: Strix, tier 3 independent Fighter, size 1 (Shuttle).
Crafted Energy Orbs now have 50% heat cost modifier.
Energy Orbs and Venghi Missiles now have a new and better optimized sound and image effect.
Hunter Fleets now spawn a bit farther away from the player and no longer spawn in Asteroid Rush.
Pausing the game now mutes the player engine and refinery sounds.
Holocrons are no longer sold in stations, but the chance to find them as loot is now 50% higher.
The sparks from Hidden Debris Fields are much more visible now.
Increased Drone Parts image size.
Removed the wait required to open the galaxy map. It might still vary a bit according to background calculations.
Fast Piercing Laser now actually pierces 1 target, generates less heat and has 15% crit chance instead of 25%.
Shield Absorbers now convert 33% of damage absorbed to ship energy. Ways to increase this value will be added later, as well as new related mechanics.
Added Destroy X (#) button to inventory.
Tinhead Knights now only fly Komb-Es.
Fixed BUG when opening/closing the Galaxy Map.
Fixed BUG when saving the game, related to the background thread.
Fixed corrupted crew member BUG.
Fixed mass value in several station models being too high.
Fixed BUG that carried buffs over after loading a game.
Fixed Big Asteroids spawning in Asteroid Rush sectors.
Base Building DLC
Added station option: Defense Wall.
Added ship: Daedalus, tier 3 independent Engineer, size 4 (Frigate).
The Beaver and Daedalus blueprints are automatically added to Station Defense game mode (including old saves).
Added option to move stations (located only in Administration panel for now). It can't be done when being assaulted or targeted by enemies.
Dismantling stations no longer refund materials (cancelling building still do so, though).
Each Weapon Turret now increases enemy assault strength by 0.6 instead of 1.0.
Added # button to manually enter production limit to stations.
Mining "speed" on depleted asteroids is now 60 seconds instead of 80. However, each additional mining station adds 30 seconds to all modules actively mining that resource. Meaning you get diminishing returns per extra mining station.
You can no longer build Cargo Manager modules on Beacons.
Energy required for the Tier 2 trait on the Sensor Relay is now based on the sector size. In Very Small sectors the cost remains 200, but for all other sizes it drastically increases.
Sensor Relays now receive 1 extra trait point for each 5 levels instead of 4.
Reduced base quantity of special (silver, gold and platinum) and rare (lithium, titanium and iridium) metals on big asteroids.
Destroying ships from Assault Fleets no longer grant points towards Aggressive or Marauder perks and do not affect reputation.
Heavy turrets now receive the same 50 weapon range bonus as the light one, instead of +100%.
Increased Light Beacon range by 60 units and added a "halo" effect to it.
Increased general performance when dozens of stations are visible.
Added Shift + Left click to Add and Remove items to/from station storage.
The 'Add' buttons on station storage panel are now properly hidden when you can't use them.
Fixed Weapon Turret module upgrade button working with no weapon installed.
Fixed BUG that allowed to store ships and crew in station storage.
Fixed station model bonuses not applying when in the background: +25 geology for Advanced mining stations and +25 production level for factories.
