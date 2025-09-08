Thanks again to everyone for reporting issues and sending feedback. That way, we're able to fix it for everyone. These are the things that this patch fixes.

Possible Soft Lock while reaching the Checkpoint to repair the electric panel at the beginning of the game should be fixed now. That checkpoint will be harder to trigger by accident (don't try though XD)

Possible Soft Lock after speaking to PRIZMA for the first time has been eliminated.

Fixed sometimes you could slide NODE down a vertical wall without dying.

The Second Phase of the Crane won't allow you to go down a level and save the state of the cart in a different position.

The Steam Deck now features a slightly larger font size, Timeline, and UI scale to enhance readability.

Steam Deck now won't show Keyboard or Mouse controls when touching the screen. And its control panel has been specifically tailored to it.

Achievements now trigger correctly on Steam Deck

Thank you to all the players contributing to making NODE better :)