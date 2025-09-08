 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19902813 Edited 8 September 2025 – 22:13:44 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Large code patch today, that should have no impact on gameplay (other than slightly better load times when reloading levels).

The patch today was to improve a bunch of areas of my shared framework, which is used between games. There were things that were added in this game that will be useful for future games and current prototyping, so I wanted to make these improvements official in the framework.

If you run into any issues let me know! But hopefully it's smooth all around.

