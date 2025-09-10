 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19902812
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 2.2.0 resolves issues across several categories including gameplay, multiplayer, U.I., art and animation, modding, and hotkeys. We have also included additional logging to provide our team with better data as we work to improve stability and automatch. Many of the fixes included in today’s patch are thanks to your feedback, so please continue to report any issues to us at help.relic.com.  

General 

  • Added additional logging to better diagnose the following rare issues. If you continue to encounter these issues, please submit a new support request at help.relic.com :

    • Crashes during badge transfer when starting a Multiplayer match 

    • The game video output freezing before, during, or immediately following the intro videos 

    • Desync errors during multiplayer gameplay 

    • Audio being played through the incorrect device or not playing at all  

    • Automatch immediately cancelling when attempting to find a game 

    • Multiplayer is greyed out and unavailable 

  • Fixed a font issue that was preventing some Polish alphabet characters from correctly displaying in Dark Crusade 

  • Windowed Mode – Windowed mode now correctly displays the window borders when the game resolution matches the monitor’s resolution setting 

  • Save/Load - Updated Autosave to remove noticeable hitch 

  • Audio – Updated audio initialization to fix several cases where players did not receive audio output from the game 

Gameplay 

  • In Dark Crusade and Soul Storm campaigns, Honor Guard units are no longer counted as lost if they joined a squad during a scripted mission

  • Skirmish A.I. – updated the A.I. build logic to improve cases where the A.I. would stop creating new buildings and updated worker logic to reduce how many builders are sent to under construction resource buildings 

  • Sisters of Battle – Updated squad cap increase for the final research step from 3 to 4 and removed Repentia Mistress and Imagifier squad cap modifiers 

  • Dawn of War – Fixed terrain in Mission 1 that allows enemy units to spawn inside cranes 

  • Dawn of War – Fixed scripting issues in Mission 2 that could cause the objectives to not be cleared correctly and prevent the mission from ending  

  • Winter Assault – Fixed a scripting error that could cause the mission to not end without completing all sub-objectives in Order Mission 2 

  • Winter Assault – Updated terrain that was blocking troops from leaving the Field Command building without a rally point in Order Mission 2 

  • Winter Assault – Fixed terrain with incorrect impasse that could cause the Squiggoth to become stuck 

  • Winter Assault – Fixed sky rotation in Disorder Mission 4 

  • Dark Crusade – Updated Imperial Guard Governor Raiment’s Wargear to correctly allow popcap to increase beyond 20 

  • Soulstorm – Updated dialogue in Tau & Space Marine stronghold missions to avoid missing English dialogue 

  • Capture Points – Updated capture points to be match legacy behavior of visibility in the shroud (dark black undiscovered territory in scripted missions) and fog of war 

 

Multiplayer 

  • Fixed a configuration issue in Automatch that changed all player colors and banners to the default settings. Players will now be able to use their custom Army Painter designs in Automatch as intended, as long as they have been set in the Army Painter.  

  • Removed the ability for Hosts to kick players during the countdown  

  • Added a warning when attempting to use Auto Teams with a closed slot – this was resulting in unwanted A.I. being added to balance player counts 

  • Updated the Dawn of War - Definitive Edition API to show automatch rankings for players.

 

User Interface 

  • Multiplayer – Join Game page now correctly displays game info when selecting a game to join 

  • Multiplayer – Fixed font error causing missing text when viewing the map name for Custom games 

  • Multiplayer – Updated player statistics to correctly show game count and properly display ratings 

  • Soulstorm – Territory icons now display at the correct resolution 

  • Soulstorm – Updated unit icons to be the correct size 

  • Army Painter – Fixed an issue that was causing custom badges & banners to appear as pink squares 

  • Loading Screens – Updated Dark Crusade & Soulstorm loading screen text to be more legible 

  • Loading Screens – Winter Assault loading screen art updated to support widescreen  

  • Simplified Chinese – Fixed several punctuation errors that caused English characters to be displayed in narrative text 

 

Art & Animation 

  • All – Force Commanders badges now display at the correct scale and resolution 

  • All – Updated all capture point banners to display at the correct resolution 

  • All – Fixed artifacting on the Relic capture points 

  • Space Marines – Sacred Artifact building no longer shows construction FX after completion 

  • Space Marines – Armory doors correctly animate when performing research 

  • Space Marines – Updated Librarian walk animations to be in sync with movement speed 

  • Space Marines – Eye lens color updated to be consistent in Dark Crusade & Soulstorm 

  • Space Marines – Fixed placement of glowing skull on upgraded Assault Marines 

  • Eldar – Ulthwe now use the same team color values in Winter Assault as in later games 

  • Chaos – Fixed an animation issue causing Raptors flamethrower weapons FX to shoot at an angle 

  • Chaos – Fixed Aspiring Champion’s banner that was mirrored 

  • Chaos – Daemon Prince now uses correct team colors in Skirmish / Multiplayer 

  • Chaos – Sorcerer animations updated to fire correctly when moving and shooting 

  • Imperial Guard – Updated General Sturnn’s lightning claws to be correctly attached and oriented 

  • Imperial Guard – Updated Commander’s sync kill animation to correctly attach guns to his hands 

  • Imperial Guard – Updated animations for Heavy Weapons team to correctly rotate and trigger death animations 

  • Sisters of Battle – Fixed a naming error with the Veteran Superior that prevented the whole model from rendering 

  • Dark Eldar – Fixed a texture error making the Tower of Loathing appear black when upgraded 

  • Dark Eldar – Fixed a Wych animation bug that would cause units to appear stun-locked when melee attacked by a unit that does not typically apply a stun effect 

  • Dark Eldar – Soulstorm campaign now uses the correct team colors by default 

  • Orks – Updated Waaagh! Banner gunner animations to be correctly animated 

  • Tau – Updated FX on Crisis Suit missiles to be correctly synced 

  • Tau – Fixed an error on the Commander that caused tracers to fire straight up in Dark Crusade 

  • Tau – Fixed an issue causing Tau Commander’s missiles to appear facing backwards 

  • Tau – Fixed a case where the Dark Crusade commander would use Soulstorm Wargear 

  • Necrons – Updated materials on Necron Immortals to appear more metallic 

  • Necrons – Updated base buildings to have higher resolution terrain detail 

  • Tutorial – Terrain updated to improve clarity on which areas are walkable and which are out of bounds 

 

Modding 

  • Audio – Fixed a crash that occurred when the game tried to read a modded audio file with a ‘.’ character in the file name 

  • Mission Editor – fixed an issue that would prevent Undo from functioning dragging to paint 

  • Mission Editor – updated Heightmap Editor to regenerate and align decals after modifying terrain heights 

  • Water – Legacy modded maps that used the old water system for non-water (ex. lava) now retain their non-reflective state 

  • UI – Added scrollbars to faction selection, win conditions, and other scrollable lists to better support mods that add numerous options 

  • UI – Added functionality to support showing Mods, Options, and Credits selectable in the Main Menu when a mod is loaded 

  • Scar Doc - SCAR stands for "Scripting at Relic.” SCAR documentation is installed to “Tools\\ScarDoc.” To launch the documentation from this folder, open "frameset.htm” in a browser. (If the sidebar menu is not shown, click the “No Javascript?” link.) In the “Scar” section from the sidebar menu is an overview of the SCAR system and some tutorials with sample code. The SCAR API is detailed below the “Blueprints” and “Functions” sections. 

 

Hotkeys 

General 

  • The lua files associated with each keybinding option now contain details of the changes from the previous version to help improve the ability of modders to update their own custom options 

  • Changed unload command to Ctrl+F1 for Gridkeys. This command is in different places in different cases, so can't be on the grid

Space Marines 

  • Moved Rallying Cry, Inquisition, and Frag Grenades to middle row positions to allow for consistent positions 

  • Updated grid keys for Rhino smoke launchers and Skull Probe Sabotage  

Chaos 

  • Rearranged Cultist weapons so their upgrades would better match positions in the Chaos Marine Squad (plasma gun upgrades in same position so grid keys match) 

  • Moved Frag Grenades to right column and Berzerker Rage to middle row to prevent spacing conflicts 

  • Moved Tainted Auspex to bottom of row 3 

  • Updated grid keys for Frage Grenades, Berzerker Rage, Smoke Launchers, Tainted Auspex and Speed Fiends to match grid positions 

Orks 

  • Changed Slugga Boy Burna and Killa Kan Rokkit Launch weapon upgrade gridkeys to match grid position 

  • Changed Fightin Juice ability to position 2 and gridkey to X to match grid position 

Eldar 

  • Corrected webway_gate_healing_research binding (was eldar_webway_gate_healing_research) 

  • Moved Nightwing to middle row and updated gridkey to match 

  • Changed Eldritch Storm grid keys to Ctrl+V to accommodate duplication when Farseer is attached 

  • Changed Embolden to grid keys Ctrl+C to accommodate duplication when Farseer is attached, changed to position 3 to reduce conflicts 

  • Changed Entanglement to bottom right and changed gridkey V to match revised grid position, changed to position 4 to reduce conflicts 

  • Changed plasma grenade and banshee warshout to middle row to avoid conflicts with attached Farseer 

Imperial Guard 

  • Changed Commissar's execute to position 2 to avoid position conflicts and updated gridkey to match revised grid position 

  • Changed priests Fanatical to position 2, and psyker abilities to 3, 4, 5 to avoid conflicts with General in command squad and with Kasrkin when attached

  • Changed Heavy Weapons Team weapon upgrades gridkeys  to match grid position 

Necrons 

  • Changed tomb spyder harvest gridkey to match grid position 

  • Added binding for second Obelisk add on to allow for a key that matches grid position 

  • Updated grid keys for Necron Lord abilities necron_mass_resurrection, necron_solar_pulse, lightning_field changed to Ctrl+Z, Ctrl+X, Ctrl+C to avoid clashes (Necron Lord can equip 3/6 active abilities so consistant grid position is not possible) 

  • Removed duplicate entry for necron_solar_pulse 

Sisters of Battle 

  • Vehicle armor research moved to middle row to avoid conflicts with laud hailers and changed gridkey to match grid postion 

  • Ardent Flame gridkey moved to match grid position 

  • Krak Grenades, Phosphor Grenades, and Fervor moved to middle row and set gridkey to match revised grid position, to avoid conflicts with attached leaders 

Dark Eldar 

  • set dark_eldar_upgrade_commander_health, dark_eldar_combat_drugs, dark_eldar_tame_warp_beasts, and dark_eldar_terrorfex gridkeys to W to match grid position 

Tau 

  • Created consistent position for Tau Energy Shield 

  • Added new bindings for Tau Commander's campaign wargear drones (tau_commander_shield_drone and tau_commander_sp_drone) to prevent conflicts and accommodate grid positions. 

  • Updated grid keys for Energy Shield, Ion Shield, and Harbinger Direct Spawn to match grid positions 

 

As a reminder, here is our guide on customizing hotkeys in Dawn of War – Definitive Edition. 

High Priority Known Issues – Targeting Late September 

The team at Relic is constantly reviewing issues reported by the community and adjusting priorities to address the most frequently occurring issues.

Thank you for all your submissions to help.relic.com

General 

  • Army Painter – visible artifacts when team colors overlap on several models 

  • Performance – framerate can drop significantly during combat in larger scale games 

  • UI – the cursor prompt to enter text (ex. When creating a Profile, naming a Save file, or the Chat box in Multiplayer) may not appear 

  • Profiles – Cloud saves do not contain profile data when switching between devices which blocks the ability to create a new profile without an error message 

Gameplay 

  • Units with a Jump ability can appear to start/complete the jump then teleport back to the starting location 

  • Disembarking a squad from a transport vehicle in narrow space can cause units to be spawned out of bounds and become stuck 

  • Ork Gretchins can fail to move to complete their next build order when shift-queuing after building a mine field 

  • Faction-specific resources are split among all allies when Resource Sharing is enabled when the ally is a different faction that cannot use that resource 

  • Sisters of Battle and Dark Eldar units do not play 3D audio correctly when using a zoomed out / modded camera 

  • Using the Deep Strike feature in the Soulstorm campaign can result in the units silently dying when summoned 

 

 

Additional Known Issues 

The following are game impacting known issues that the development team is reviewing potential solutions for: 

  • HUD – An Eldar Farseer with all abilities unlocked that is attached to a Guardian squad will have some abilities become unavailable due to the command card running out of slots

 

We plan to release another patch in late September, so please continue to report any issues to help.relic.com so that our team can triage and log issues accordingly. Be sure to join our official Discord to leave any additional feedback and to chat with other players and the development team. 

Changed files in this update

