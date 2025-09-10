Update 2.2.0 resolves issues across several categories including gameplay, multiplayer, U.I., art and animation, modding, and hotkeys. We have also included additional logging to provide our team with better data as we work to improve stability and automatch. Many of the fixes included in today’s patch are thanks to your feedback, so please continue to report any issues to us at help.relic.com.

General

Added additional logging to better diagnose the following rare issues. If you continue to encounter these issues, please submit a new support request at help.relic.com : Crashes during badge transfer when starting a Multiplayer match The game video output freezing before, during, or immediately following the intro videos Desync errors during multiplayer gameplay Audio being played through the incorrect device or not playing at all Automatch immediately cancelling when attempting to find a game Multiplayer is greyed out and unavailable

Fixed a font issue that was preventing some Polish alphabet characters from correctly displaying in Dark Crusade

Windowed Mode – Windowed mode now correctly displays the window borders when the game resolution matches the monitor’s resolution setting

Save/Load - Updated Autosave to remove noticeable hitch

Audio – Updated audio initialization to fix several cases where players did not receive audio output from the game

Gameplay

In Dark Crusade and Soul Storm campaigns, Honor Guard units are no longer counted as lost if they joined a squad during a scripted mission

Skirmish A.I. – updated the A.I. build logic to improve cases where the A.I. would stop creating new buildings and updated worker logic to reduce how many builders are sent to under construction resource buildings

Sisters of Battle – Updated squad cap increase for the final research step from 3 to 4 and removed Repentia Mistress and Imagifier squad cap modifiers

Dawn of War – Fixed terrain in Mission 1 that allows enemy units to spawn inside cranes

Dawn of War – Fixed scripting issues in Mission 2 that could cause the objectives to not be cleared correctly and prevent the mission from ending

Winter Assault – Fixed a scripting error that could cause the mission to not end without completing all sub-objectives in Order Mission 2

Winter Assault – Updated terrain that was blocking troops from leaving the Field Command building without a rally point in Order Mission 2

Winter Assault – Fixed terrain with incorrect impasse that could cause the Squiggoth to become stuck

Winter Assault – Fixed sky rotation in Disorder Mission 4

Dark Crusade – Updated Imperial Guard Governor Raiment’s Wargear to correctly allow popcap to increase beyond 20

Soulstorm – Updated dialogue in Tau & Space Marine stronghold missions to avoid missing English dialogue

Capture Points – Updated capture points to be match legacy behavior of visibility in the shroud (dark black undiscovered territory in scripted missions) and fog of war

Multiplayer

Fixed a configuration issue in Automatch that changed all player colors and banners to the default settings. Players will now be able to use their custom Army Painter designs in Automatch as intended, as long as they have been set in the Army Painter.

Removed the ability for Hosts to kick players during the countdown

Added a warning when attempting to use Auto Teams with a closed slot – this was resulting in unwanted A.I. being added to balance player counts

Updated the Dawn of War - Definitive Edition API to show automatch rankings for players.

User Interface

Multiplayer – Join Game page now correctly displays game info when selecting a game to join

Multiplayer – Fixed font error causing missing text when viewing the map name for Custom games

Multiplayer – Updated player statistics to correctly show game count and properly display ratings

Soulstorm – Territory icons now display at the correct resolution

Soulstorm – Updated unit icons to be the correct size

Army Painter – Fixed an issue that was causing custom badges & banners to appear as pink squares

Loading Screens – Updated Dark Crusade & Soulstorm loading screen text to be more legible

Loading Screens – Winter Assault loading screen art updated to support widescreen

Simplified Chinese – Fixed several punctuation errors that caused English characters to be displayed in narrative text

Art & Animation

All – Force Commanders badges now display at the correct scale and resolution

All – Updated all capture point banners to display at the correct resolution

All – Fixed artifacting on the Relic capture points

Space Marines – Sacred Artifact building no longer shows construction FX after completion

Space Marines – Armory doors correctly animate when performing research

Space Marines – Updated Librarian walk animations to be in sync with movement speed

Space Marines – Eye lens color updated to be consistent in Dark Crusade & Soulstorm

Space Marines – Fixed placement of glowing skull on upgraded Assault Marines

Eldar – Ulthwe now use the same team color values in Winter Assault as in later games

Chaos – Fixed an animation issue causing Raptors flamethrower weapons FX to shoot at an angle

Chaos – Fixed Aspiring Champion’s banner that was mirrored

Chaos – Daemon Prince now uses correct team colors in Skirmish / Multiplayer

Chaos – Sorcerer animations updated to fire correctly when moving and shooting

Imperial Guard – Updated General Sturnn’s lightning claws to be correctly attached and oriented

Imperial Guard – Updated Commander’s sync kill animation to correctly attach guns to his hands

Imperial Guard – Updated animations for Heavy Weapons team to correctly rotate and trigger death animations

Sisters of Battle – Fixed a naming error with the Veteran Superior that prevented the whole model from rendering

Dark Eldar – Fixed a texture error making the Tower of Loathing appear black when upgraded

Dark Eldar – Fixed a Wych animation bug that would cause units to appear stun-locked when melee attacked by a unit that does not typically apply a stun effect

Dark Eldar – Soulstorm campaign now uses the correct team colors by default

Orks – Updated Waaagh! Banner gunner animations to be correctly animated

Tau – Updated FX on Crisis Suit missiles to be correctly synced

Tau – Fixed an error on the Commander that caused tracers to fire straight up in Dark Crusade

Tau – Fixed an issue causing Tau Commander’s missiles to appear facing backwards

Tau – Fixed a case where the Dark Crusade commander would use Soulstorm Wargear

Necrons – Updated materials on Necron Immortals to appear more metallic

Necrons – Updated base buildings to have higher resolution terrain detail

Tutorial – Terrain updated to improve clarity on which areas are walkable and which are out of bounds

Modding

Audio – Fixed a crash that occurred when the game tried to read a modded audio file with a ‘.’ character in the file name

Mission Editor – fixed an issue that would prevent Undo from functioning dragging to paint

Mission Editor – updated Heightmap Editor to regenerate and align decals after modifying terrain heights

Water – Legacy modded maps that used the old water system for non-water (ex. lava) now retain their non-reflective state

UI – Added scrollbars to faction selection, win conditions, and other scrollable lists to better support mods that add numerous options

UI – Added functionality to support showing Mods, Options, and Credits selectable in the Main Menu when a mod is loaded

Scar Doc - SCAR stands for "Scripting at Relic.” SCAR documentation is installed to “Tools\\ScarDoc.” To launch the documentation from this folder, open "frameset.htm” in a browser. (If the sidebar menu is not shown, click the “No Javascript?” link.) In the “Scar” section from the sidebar menu is an overview of the SCAR system and some tutorials with sample code. The SCAR API is detailed below the “Blueprints” and “Functions” sections.

Hotkeys

General

The lua files associated with each keybinding option now contain details of the changes from the previous version to help improve the ability of modders to update their own custom options

Changed unload command to Ctrl+F1 for Gridkeys. This command is in different places in different cases, so can't be on the grid

Space Marines

Moved Rallying Cry, Inquisition, and Frag Grenades to middle row positions to allow for consistent positions

Updated grid keys for Rhino smoke launchers and Skull Probe Sabotage

Chaos

Rearranged Cultist weapons so their upgrades would better match positions in the Chaos Marine Squad (plasma gun upgrades in same position so grid keys match)

Moved Frag Grenades to right column and Berzerker Rage to middle row to prevent spacing conflicts

Moved Tainted Auspex to bottom of row 3

Updated grid keys for Frage Grenades, Berzerker Rage, Smoke Launchers, Tainted Auspex and Speed Fiends to match grid positions

Orks

Changed Slugga Boy Burna and Killa Kan Rokkit Launch weapon upgrade gridkeys to match grid position

Changed Fightin Juice ability to position 2 and gridkey to X to match grid position

Eldar

Corrected webway_gate_healing_research binding (was eldar_webway_gate_healing_research)

Moved Nightwing to middle row and updated gridkey to match

Changed Eldritch Storm grid keys to Ctrl+V to accommodate duplication when Farseer is attached

Changed Embolden to grid keys Ctrl+C to accommodate duplication when Farseer is attached, changed to position 3 to reduce conflicts

Changed Entanglement to bottom right and changed gridkey V to match revised grid position, changed to position 4 to reduce conflicts

Changed plasma grenade and banshee warshout to middle row to avoid conflicts with attached Farseer

Imperial Guard

Changed Commissar's execute to position 2 to avoid position conflicts and updated gridkey to match revised grid position

Changed priests Fanatical to position 2, and psyker abilities to 3, 4, 5 to avoid conflicts with General in command squad and with Kasrkin when attached

Changed Heavy Weapons Team weapon upgrades gridkeys to match grid position

Necrons

Changed tomb spyder harvest gridkey to match grid position

Added binding for second Obelisk add on to allow for a key that matches grid position

Updated grid keys for Necron Lord abilities necron_mass_resurrection, necron_solar_pulse, lightning_field changed to Ctrl+Z, Ctrl+X, Ctrl+C to avoid clashes (Necron Lord can equip 3/6 active abilities so consistant grid position is not possible)

Removed duplicate entry for necron_solar_pulse

Sisters of Battle

Vehicle armor research moved to middle row to avoid conflicts with laud hailers and changed gridkey to match grid postion

Ardent Flame gridkey moved to match grid position

Krak Grenades, Phosphor Grenades, and Fervor moved to middle row and set gridkey to match revised grid position, to avoid conflicts with attached leaders

Dark Eldar

set dark_eldar_upgrade_commander_health, dark_eldar_combat_drugs, dark_eldar_tame_warp_beasts, and dark_eldar_terrorfex gridkeys to W to match grid position

Tau

Created consistent position for Tau Energy Shield

Added new bindings for Tau Commander's campaign wargear drones (tau_commander_shield_drone and tau_commander_sp_drone) to prevent conflicts and accommodate grid positions.

Updated grid keys for Energy Shield, Ion Shield, and Harbinger Direct Spawn to match grid positions

As a reminder, here is our guide on customizing hotkeys in Dawn of War – Definitive Edition.

High Priority Known Issues – Targeting Late September

The team at Relic is constantly reviewing issues reported by the community and adjusting priorities to address the most frequently occurring issues.

Thank you for all your submissions to help.relic.com !

General

Army Painter – visible artifacts when team colors overlap on several models

Performance – framerate can drop significantly during combat in larger scale games

UI – the cursor prompt to enter text (ex. When creating a Profile, naming a Save file, or the Chat box in Multiplayer) may not appear

Profiles – Cloud saves do not contain profile data when switching between devices which blocks the ability to create a new profile without an error message

Gameplay

Units with a Jump ability can appear to start/complete the jump then teleport back to the starting location

Disembarking a squad from a transport vehicle in narrow space can cause units to be spawned out of bounds and become stuck

Ork Gretchins can fail to move to complete their next build order when shift-queuing after building a mine field

Faction-specific resources are split among all allies when Resource Sharing is enabled when the ally is a different faction that cannot use that resource

Sisters of Battle and Dark Eldar units do not play 3D audio correctly when using a zoomed out / modded camera

Using the Deep Strike feature in the Soulstorm campaign can result in the units silently dying when summoned

Additional Known Issues

The following are game impacting known issues that the development team is reviewing potential solutions for:

HUD – An Eldar Farseer with all abilities unlocked that is attached to a Guardian squad will have some abilities become unavailable due to the command card running out of slots