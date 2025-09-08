Hey everyone!

Here comes what’s probably the fourth round of fixes since launch last week — and this one tackles a few of the more frustrating bugs you’ve reported. Let’s dive in:

🔧 Changelog Highlights:

Hacking Timeout UI Freeze Fixed The UI freeze after hacking timeout has been resolved. Last Saturday’s update introduced several improvements to mini-games, but I missed a bug that caused the UI and interactions to freeze when hacking timed out. That issue is now fixed. (I still feel like something else might have slipped through, but I haven’t found it in reports or been able to reproduce it — let me know if you notice anything.)

Fix for Heavy Backpack Pickup Logic The system now correctly checks whether the player can lift an item based on their current max lift. This prevents picking up a backpack that was too heavy to carry and had just been dropped. Note: Weapon and armor weight checks are coming in a separate patch soon.

Air Tank & Battery Swap Bug Fixed Swapping items like Air Tanks didn’t immediately show them as detached in the inventory, which could cause minor confusion. That’s fixed. Also improved behavior on chargers — please report if anything still seems off.

🏆 Steam Achievements Update Achievements at the Training Center are now only granted upon completing the full training sequence (Note: this requires confirmation of proper functionality — please report any issues) Achievements should now be disabled in the new Space Test level (This zone is purely for testing and not part of the main progression) As a rule, Steam achievements are intended to be available only on Tha Nesoi Island , the main game area If you unlock an achievement in Space Test... well, that’s probably a bug. Or a sign you’re too clever. Please report it.

Chargers Improvements Fixed a bug where drinking while filling water could freeze the menu. You can now grab a bottle without preview or drink directly from the charger. Items on chargers now support quick inventory addition. This will soon be available for all items — previews will be optional or only shown for unknown items, depending on your looter level. Chargers now show USE instead of OPEN when accessible.

Weapons No Longer Jam When Clean & Condition > 90% Weapons should now behave more reliably. Previously, even a 100% clean weapon could jam due to frustrating randomness — calculations were correct, but the experience wasn’t. This is now toned down. (A bigger weapon update is coming soon.)

Reduced Pushback Force on Player Collisions This is part of a new system still in progress, but early tweaks should feel better.

Other Small Fixes Materials updated for vests, plates, some bags, and backpacks Added an option to disable interaction immediately after waking up Crafting UI: “TOOL” label changed to “PLACE AND SELECT A REQUIRED TOOL” to reduce confusion



🧪 New Early Access Test Level: “Space Test” (EA Only)

A new experimental level added just for internal testing — but since it’s already in-game, why not share it with the bravest testers?

A small, minimalistic room packed with crates and devices for hacking, repairing, and lockpicking — all workbenches included

Weapons and wildlife (non-hostile) — yes, even the spiders purr sweetly if you listen closely

Sleeping and cooking stations available

Great for practicing mechanics like hacking — and once the upcoming weapon update drops, you’ll be able to test those differences too

Note: Items from this level can’t be transferred to Nesoi Island — blame the damn customs regulations

Achievements are disabled in this zone

This level was originally created for internal testing only, but if it’s well received, I’ll gladly polish it further in my spare time



Coming soon: another small test level called The Impact Crater. Neither of these are part of the main game storyline... probably 😉 (After all, the game takes place on a planet — not a space station like Space Test — but hey, maybe there’s more to it.)

🧪 What’s Coming Soon (likely this week):

Performance improvements are near ready, but still untested. I didn’t want to mix them into this patch, so they’ll come separately — and we might roll back if needed

A dedicated fix for save/load issues: some items are appearing after load that shouldn’t. It doesn’t break the game, but it hurts immersion

I'm finishing work on adding save/load functionality to the Training Center

More bug fixes are on the way, as always

Weapon improvements probably won’t land this week — but I’m not ruling it out

The demo will be updated to this version soon — possibly later today or tomorrow



Thanks for all your feedback and support — keep it coming!

Warm regards, The Developer