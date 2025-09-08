 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19902779 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:46:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here comes what’s probably the fourth round of fixes since launch last week — and this one tackles a few of the more frustrating bugs you’ve reported. Let’s dive in:

🔧 Changelog Highlights:

  • Hacking Timeout UI Freeze Fixed The UI freeze after hacking timeout has been resolved. Last Saturday’s update introduced several improvements to mini-games, but I missed a bug that caused the UI and interactions to freeze when hacking timed out. That issue is now fixed. (I still feel like something else might have slipped through, but I haven’t found it in reports or been able to reproduce it — let me know if you notice anything.)

  • Fix for Heavy Backpack Pickup Logic The system now correctly checks whether the player can lift an item based on their current max lift. This prevents picking up a backpack that was too heavy to carry and had just been dropped. Note: Weapon and armor weight checks are coming in a separate patch soon.

  • Air Tank & Battery Swap Bug Fixed Swapping items like Air Tanks didn’t immediately show them as detached in the inventory, which could cause minor confusion. That’s fixed. Also improved behavior on chargers — please report if anything still seems off.

  • 🏆 Steam Achievements Update

    • Achievements at the Training Center are now only granted upon completing the full training sequence (Note: this requires confirmation of proper functionality — please report any issues)

    • Achievements should now be disabled in the new Space Test level (This zone is purely for testing and not part of the main progression)

    • As a rule, Steam achievements are intended to be available only on Tha Nesoi Island, the main game area

    • If you unlock an achievement in Space Test... well, that’s probably a bug. Or a sign you’re too clever. Please report it.

  • Chargers Improvements

    • Fixed a bug where drinking while filling water could freeze the menu. You can now grab a bottle without preview or drink directly from the charger.

    • Items on chargers now support quick inventory addition. This will soon be available for all items — previews will be optional or only shown for unknown items, depending on your looter level.

    • Chargers now show USE instead of OPEN when accessible.

  • Weapons No Longer Jam When Clean & Condition > 90% Weapons should now behave more reliably. Previously, even a 100% clean weapon could jam due to frustrating randomness — calculations were correct, but the experience wasn’t. This is now toned down. (A bigger weapon update is coming soon.)

  • Reduced Pushback Force on Player Collisions This is part of a new system still in progress, but early tweaks should feel better.

  • Other Small Fixes

    • Materials updated for vests, plates, some bags, and backpacks

    • Added an option to disable interaction immediately after waking up

    • Crafting UI: “TOOL” label changed to “PLACE AND SELECT A REQUIRED TOOL” to reduce confusion

🧪 New Early Access Test Level: “Space Test” (EA Only)

A new experimental level added just for internal testing — but since it’s already in-game, why not share it with the bravest testers?

  • A small, minimalistic room packed with crates and devices for hacking, repairing, and lockpicking — all workbenches included

  • Weapons and wildlife (non-hostile) — yes, even the spiders purr sweetly if you listen closely

  • Sleeping and cooking stations available

  • Great for practicing mechanics like hacking — and once the upcoming weapon update drops, you’ll be able to test those differences too

  • Note: Items from this level can’t be transferred to Nesoi Island — blame the damn customs regulations

  • Achievements are disabled in this zone

  • This level was originally created for internal testing only, but if it’s well received, I’ll gladly polish it further in my spare time


Coming soon: another small test level called The Impact Crater. Neither of these are part of the main game storyline... probably 😉 (After all, the game takes place on a planet — not a space station like Space Test — but hey, maybe there’s more to it.)

🧪 What’s Coming Soon (likely this week):

  • Performance improvements are near ready, but still untested. I didn’t want to mix them into this patch, so they’ll come separately — and we might roll back if needed

  • A dedicated fix for save/load issues: some items are appearing after load that shouldn’t. It doesn’t break the game, but it hurts immersion

  • I'm finishing work on adding save/load functionality to the Training Center

  • More bug fixes are on the way, as always

  • Weapon improvements probably won’t land this week — but I’m not ruling it out

  • The demo will be updated to this version soon — possibly later today or tomorrow


Thanks for all your feedback and support — keep it coming!

Warm regards, The Developer

Changed files in this update

