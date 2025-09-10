Update 136-Steam Old Version(Default). Update 136 - Testpublic. Update 136 - Crossplayer

Server and TLVL2 Adjustments

Fixes: Removed the digging area that was causing server crashes.

TLVL2 Map: Improvements applied and new areas added. The lake was expanded in the spot where digging was previously possible, enhancing gameplay and immersion.

Animals

Skins: Adjustments and improvements applied to all character skins.

African Skins: Some changes were made due to the new texture and material configurations.

Thanks

We sincerely thank everyone for the continuous feedback and support! We are working hard to keep improving the game.

Soon, we’ll be bringing new updates to Crossplayer, which has already received improvements, and a new update will also be released for Android

Animalia Survival Team – High Brazil Studio