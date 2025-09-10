 Skip to content
10 September 2025 Build 19902711 Edited 10 September 2025 – 01:59:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 136-Steam Old Version(Default). Update 136 - Testpublic. Update 136 - Crossplayer

Server and TLVL2 Adjustments

Fixes: Removed the digging area that was causing server crashes.

TLVL2 Map: Improvements applied and new areas added. The lake was expanded in the spot where digging was previously possible, enhancing gameplay and immersion.

Animals

  • Skins: Adjustments and improvements applied to all character skins.

  • African Skins: Some changes were made due to the new texture and material configurations.

Thanks

We sincerely thank everyone for the continuous feedback and support! We are working hard to keep improving the game.

Soon, we’ll be bringing new updates to Crossplayer, which has already received improvements, and a new update will also be released for Android

Animalia Survival Team – High Brazil Studio

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Animalia Survival Content Depot 1364291
