8 September 2025 Build 19902702 Edited 8 September 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Scanlines post-process effect intensity reduced

Mouse sensitivity increased

Mission text display speed increased

Mission animation speed increased

Fixed a critical bug when using the elevator back to the ship

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3338861
