❗ Important Notice
Due to these deep system changes, all players must start a new game.
Existing treasure chests and inventories have been reset to ensure compatibility with the new system.
We understand this is a major shift—thank you for your patience as we lay the foundation for future updates.
🧰 Core Systems Overhaul – Inventory Rebuilt
The inventory system has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for better stability, faster performance, and future expansion.
Fixes long-standing issues with item stacking, conflicting resources, and missing loot.
Players will now experience more reliable resource tracking and smoother item management.
Changed files in this update