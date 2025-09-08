 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock No Man's Sky Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 8 September 2025 Build 19902689 Edited 8 September 2025 – 21:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

❗ Important Notice

  • Due to these deep system changes, all players must start a new game.

  • Existing treasure chests and inventories have been reset to ensure compatibility with the new system.

  • We understand this is a major shift—thank you for your patience as we lay the foundation for future updates.

🧰 Core Systems Overhaul – Inventory Rebuilt

  • The inventory system has been completely rebuilt from the ground up for better stability, faster performance, and future expansion.

  • Fixes long-standing issues with item stacking, conflicting resources, and missing loot.

  • Players will now experience more reliable resource tracking and smoother item management.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3750461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link